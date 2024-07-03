GE T&D India Ltd Summary

GE T&D India Limited (formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited) is a leading player in the power transmission & distribution infrastructure business. The company has a total of 6 manufacturing sites. It comprise the entire range of transmission equipment up to Extra and Ultra High Voltages (765 kV and beyond), including air-insulated switchgear (AIS) and locally manufactured power transformers and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS). It provides power electronics solutions to create super highways and offers advanced power management Smart Grid solutions for transmission and distribution including renewable energies integration.GE T&D India Limited incorporated in March, 1957 as The English Electric Company of India (EEI). The Company started manufacturing solid-state generators and transformers, vacuum switches and electric motors in collaboration with GEC International Controls, UK and Electroimplex, Bulgaria during the year 1982-83. In 1984, the collaboration agreements were signed with GEC Power Transformers, UK, and Raydne, UK, to manufacture the medical electronic equipment. Another collaboration agreement also signed with GEC Machines, UK, to manufacture hydroelectric generators during the same period. During April of the year 1993, the company name was changed from The English Electric Company of India (EEI) to GEC Alsthom India. Areva T&D came out with a rights issue during July of the year 1994 to fund the normal capital expenditure, and bump up the long-term sources of operational possessions. In July 24th of the year 1998, again the company name was changed to ALSTOM Limited. During the year 1999-2000, two collaboration agreements were entered with Alsthom T&D SA, France for the manufacture of 72.5 KV SF6 Circuit Breakers and 420 KV SF6 Circuit Breakers both operated by spring mechanism. The company made a joint venture with KoCoS Messtechnik of Germany to spun off the energy division. The Company had commissioned the 315 MVA 400 kV Transformer successfully in August of the year 2001. During the year 2002-03, the company had tested the new generation 145 kV circuit Breaker-Types GL312 and commissioned the 420 kV Circuit Breaker for 4500 MW Super thermal Power Plant at NTPC, Talcher. Areva T&D signed a 50million Euro contract with Jayaprakash Power Ventures Ltd India during the year 2003, for the supply of major hydro-generating plant equipment for 400MW and in the same year the company bagged the contract from Hindalco Industries worth of Rs.87cr, also the company received the order worth Rs 500 Cr from GVK Industries. During April of the year 2005, Holdings SA and AREVA T&D SA (Jointly with Areva T&D Holdings SA) has reached an understanding for acquisition of upto 26464400 equity shares (66.35%) held by ALSTOM Holdings in the company for a consideration of Rs.806 Million. Name of the company has been changed from ALSTOM Limited to Areva T&D India Limited effective from 23rd September 2005. During August of the year 2006 the company launched the MiCOM T390 Universal Power Line Carrier (PLC), a comprehensive solution for communication requirements over HV lines. The 33kV Circuit Breakers of the company were successfully type tested in Italy and these are being quoted in the market. Maiden order for Rukmani Power Limited was successfully executed in August of the year 2006. Unit has also commenced export of sub-assemblies and components of HVX Breakers to AGS, Germany. The merger of all T&D entities of AREVA in India has been successfully completed in the year 2006. In 2007, the company bagged 126 M Order from KAHRAMA Water & Electricity, QATAR to supply six Turnkey 66 kV GIS Substations and also 26 M$ Order from Kenya Power & Light for turnkey substations for the distribution network. During the same year 2007, as at 20th January, Areva T&D commissioned the 765 kV Turnkey Substation for NTPC Sipat. The largest Generating Transformer 370 MVA/220 kV delivered to Reliance Energy and also state-of-the-art City Distribution SCADA Systems commissioned in the same year of 2007(9 out of 10 Circles done by AREVA T&D India) for MSETCL- a model for other SEBs to emulate with APDRP 2 funds. In 2007, AREVA T&D India has won the Technology (Process) Adaptation, Upgradation, Efficiency and Innovation Award in Transmission and Distribution for designing, installing and commissioning Indias first 765 kV EHV circuit breaker. And also in the same period the company has reached a new milestone with the global product launch of new Air Core Reactors with Multi-Wire Cable Design (MCD). Air Core Reactors provide a linear response of impedance versus current. As at January 2008, the company launched the HYpact & ITR products focus on Packaged Substations. The Company received Best stall Award in 400-sqm+ categories in ELECRAMA 2008. During June of the year 2008, the company inaugurated the new production hall of its Power Transformer Plant located in Monchengladbach (Dusseldorf region, Germany). Also in July 2008, Areva T&D entered into a strategic partnership agreement with NovaTech to distribute the measurement instruments under the MiCOM brand names.The name of the company was changed to ALSTOM T&D India Limited from AREVA T&D India Limited, effective 31 January 2012, to reflect its name with that of the promoter group. During the financial year 2013-14, ALSTOM T&D India inaugurated Indias first Digital Substation Automation Competence Centre at Pallavaram, Chennai. The opening of the Competence Centre will allow further advancement of High, Extra High and Ultra High Voltage as well as Renewable Power concept, thus enabling the company to maintain its leadership position in the transmission market. In terms of localisation of large transformers of Extra High Voltage 765 kV, the company achieved a landmark with the flag-off of 100th 765 kV transformer for Power Grid in October 2013 from its Vadodara unit. During the financial year 2014-15, a historical milestone was achieved with the flagoff of the first Madeinindia 800 kV HVDC convertor transformer from the companys world-class power transformer manufacturing facility at Vadodara, in the state of first Gujarat. During the year, the company achieved another milestone by delivering 100th unit of 765kV Shunt Reactor for PowerGrid Varanasi site. The 100 MVAR reactor units were the result of indigenous technology and technical expertise of Vadodara facility.On 2nd November 2015, GE acquired ALSTOMs shareholding in ALSTOM T&D India Limited (ATDIL) as a part of its global acquisition of Energy business activities of ALSTOM.During the year 2015, the Company secured a contract of Rs. 670 million to expand and upgrade the energy management system of Indias various control centers in North East India: North Eastern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NERLDC) and seven other Regional Load Despatch Centers (RLDCs).During the year 2015, the Company demonstrated its expertise in execution of turnkey projects by commissioning 51 AIS and GIS substations. The rst 765 kV substation of Rajasthan at Anta was commissioned by Company during the year. Apart from this, turnkey projects were also executed and commissioned for Companys major customers like PGCIL, MSETCL, WBSETCL, GETCO, CSPTCL and APTRANSCO.On 15 June 2016, ALSTOM T&D India announced that it has been awarded two contracts worth over Rs 202 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for execution of projects in Madhya Pradesh. Both the projects will facilitate evacuation of power and add to availability of electricity in the central region.The Company secured three new contracts worth Rs 2317 million (US$ 35 million) from PowerGrid to supply transformers and shunt reactors for 765/400kV substation situated at Agra in Uttar Pradesh and spare units of 765kV transformers and reactors as part of eastern and southern region strengthening schemes. The products for all these contracts will be delivered from Companys world-class factory at Vadodara in India. The name of the company was changed from ALSTOM T&D India Limited to GE T&D India Limited with effect from 2 August 2016.During the financial year 2016-17, GE T&D India achieved a new milestone by delivering 200th unit of 765kV Shunt Reactor from its world class manufacturing facility at Vadodara. In another important milestone, the company successfully commissioned Pole 1 of Phase 1 of Champa 800 kV Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) project, transmitting 1,500 MW of power from Champa, Chhattisgarh to Kurukshetra, Haryana in March 2017.During the financial year 2016-17, the Company was awarded two contracts by Doosan Power Systems for developing 765kV/400kV Gas insulated substations for 2*660 MW Thermal Power Plants at Jawaharpur and Obra in the state of Uttar Pradesh. These substations will be located at Sonebhadra and Etah and shall contribute significantly towards bringing electricity to state of Uttar Pradesh which is today facing acute power shortage. The products shall be supplied from our local manufacturing facilities at Hosur, Padappai and Vadodara.During the year 2016-17, the Company demonstrated its expertise in execution of turnkey projects by commissioning 40 numbers of AiS and GiS substations. The first 765kV substation of Maharashtra, MSETCL at Aurangabad was commissioned by Company during the year. Apart from this large number of turnkey projects were also executed and commissioned for Companys major customers: Power Grid, MSETCL, WBSETCL, GETCO, APTRANSCO and Megha infrastructure.In FY 2016-17, the Companys transformer factory in Vadodara commissioned 29 units of 765kV iCT/GTs along with 28 units of 765 kV Shunt Reactors. The transformer factory at Naini delivered and commissioned more than 40 units of Transformers & Reactors to more than 20 customers.On 3 November 2017, GE T&D INDIA announced that it has sold its global financial shares services business (hereinafter referred to as GFSS) to M/s GE India Industrial Private Limited together with the assets and manpower comprised therein on a slump sale basis on an as is where is basis for cash consideration of Rs 6.5 crore. GFSS was a non-core business activity for the company and the sale would help management to focus on its core business activities.During FY 2017, the Company executed renovation and modernization across several power generation projects like National Hydro Power Corporation, SJVN And National Thermal Power Corporation.During the year 2017, the Company consolidated its expertise in State Grid networks across the country. Your Company was awarded 400kV/220kV/132kV turnkey gas insulated substation order by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (UPPTCL) at Lucknow Hardoi Road.During the year 2017, the Company won several projects across the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Bihar and Orissa to provide end-to-end turnkey solutions and products for grid strengthening and expansion of inter-intra state grid networks.During the year 2017, the Company demonstrated its expertise in execution of turnkey projects by commissioning 60 numbers of AIS and GIS substations, enabling addition more of than 13 GW power into the Grid. Main success stories were commissioning of Pole 2 (1500 MW) of HVDC at Champa and Kurukhetra, 765kV bay extension projects for Power Grid at Wardha, Vindhyachal, Jaipur and Gwalior within 12 months, completion of 400kV / 220kV Substation including 500 MVA transformer in 4 months, and commissioning of transformer package for L&T Power at Bheramara in Bangladesh. Besides, the Company executed and commissioned large number of turnkey projects for esteemed customers that include Power Grid, Bihar State Power and Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL), Rajasthan Transmission Co. Ltd (RVPN), Chattisgarh State Power & Transmission Co (CSPTCL), Maharashtra State Electrical Transmission Co. Throughout the year, Companys automation unit at Pallavaram has commissioned more than 1200 bays of new and retrofit Substation Automation systems from 33kV to 765kV and commissioned more than 700 Phasor Measurement Units across the country.In 2017-18, the Company achieved a major milestone by successfully commissioning Pole 2 of Phase 1 of Champa 800kV Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) project, transmitting total of 3,000 MW of power in the system (including Pole 1 commissioned in March 2017) from Champa, Chhattisgarh to Kurukshetra, Haryana. It commissioned 60 numbers of AIS and GIS substations, enabling addition more of than 13 GW power into the Grid. Main success stories were commissioning of Pole 2 (1500 MW) of HVDC at Champa and Kurukhetra, 765kV bay extension projects for Power Grid at Wardha, Vindhyachal, Jaipur and Gwalior within twelve months, completion of 400kV / 220kV Substation including 500 MVA transformer in four months, and commissioning of transformer package for L&T Power at Bheramara in Bangladesh. Companys transformer factory in Vadodara commissioned three 765kV HVDC transformers for Champa site, seven numbers of 765 ICT and forty-one numbers of 765kV Reactors. This includes commissioning of 765kV Transformer and Reactor systems for TBCB switchyards at Warora and Orai in record time for Powergrid. Companys automation unit at Pallavaram commissioned more than 1000 bays of new and retrofit Substation Automation systems for ratings ranging from 33kV to 765kV.In 2018-19, the Company commissioned 400/220 kV Gas Insulated Substation situated at an altitude of 2024 mts (6640 ft) in Amargarh, Kashmir. Further, commissioned two critical projects consisting of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on Unified Real Time Dynamic State Measurement (URTDSM) and another with Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) on National Transmission Asset Management Centre (NTAMC). Services business completed breaker retrofit and bay extension work in 400 kV GIS for SJVN Limited. The transformer repair workshop completed repairs of many transformer and reactors, including 400 kV class 250 MVA Generator transformers, 63 MVAr Shunt Reactors of varied makes. Under field service activity, trained engineers carried out overhauling of various equipment including HVDC converter transformers and 220kV and 400 kV circuit breakers in India and Bangladesh. It achieved two major milestones by commissioning Pole 2 of Phase 1 and Pole 3 of Phase 2 of Champa 800kV Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) project.The Company commissioned 24 AIS and GIS bays/ Substations in 2021-22, strengthening the Nations transmission network, and adding new capacity into the grid. In doing so, it played a role in strengthening the transmission network in neighbouring country Bhutan by charging the substations for BPC (Bhutan Power Corporation). It demonstrated its expertise by commissioning GEs 1st 765 kV GIS substation for PGCIL at Phagi, as part of Rajasthan SEZ Part-A Project, from upcoming wind and solar energy projects in Rajasthan. It went on to achieve major milestones by commissioning the critical 220 kV GIS bays at Bikaner for Saurya Urjas 300 MW plant, and also charged 400kV GIS bays at PGCIL Tuticorin, 132 kV GIS bays at WBSETCL Manbazar and 220 kV GIS bays at DVC Burdwan. It also commissioned 400/220/132 GIS Substation for UPPTCL at Hardoi Road, Lucknow, in solving the load shedding problem. Padappai High Voltage Switchgear plant commissioned its Rooftop Solar Power Plant of capacity 700KWp during November 2021.In 2023, commissioned 32 AIS and GIS substations with more than 236 bays across 33kV/66kV/220kV/400kV/765kV voltage levels, thereby strengthening the nations transmission network and enabling the addition of new capacity to the grid. Further commissioned a 132/33 kV GIS substation for Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited at Hinjilicut, Ganjam district in Odisha. Notably, 36 GIS projects (244 GIS bays) were commissioned, including 2 large 765kV GIS projects with 15 bays for Doosan at Jawarharpur in Uttar Pradesh and 6 bays for Sterlite at Vadodara - the first 765 KV GIS with interface extension. Overseas GIS projects were also commissioned, including a 400kV GIS in Greece and a 138kV GIS in Brazil. At the Hosur Plant, a new industrial setup for Extra High Voltage Measurement Transformers (EMVT) manufacturing was successfully implemented, catering to prototypes and type tests of EMVTs for 72.5kV, 123kV, 170kV, and 245kV. Additionally, industrialization and production of lower rating current transformers (CTs) were completed, with over 750 CTs manufactured and supplied to the export market.