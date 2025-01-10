To

The Members of

GE T&D India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GE T&D India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Revenue recognition: Key audit matter description A significant portion of the Companys business comprises long-term projects, including construction-type and fixed price projects. Revenue from these contracts is recognized in accordance with accounting policies as detailed in "material accounting policies" in the financial statements. There are various areas involving complexities, judgements and estimates involved in accounting for revenue recognized on "over the time" basis, including: • Estimation of total contract costs at inception and remaining costs to complete. • Assessment of various risks emanating from operational delays, contract terms, changes in estimations. This requires the Company to estimate various costs to capture such risks, including commodity inflation and liquidated damages. • Accounting for variations and claims, including timing of recognition. Revenues, contract costs and resultant margin recognition may deviate significantly from original estimates. Such deviations may be caused due to inherent risks in this business. In view of above, we determined this area to be an area involving significant estimates and an area of audit focus, and accordingly, a key audit matter. Principal Audit Procedures In view of the significance of the matter, following audit procedures were applied in this area, amongst others to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: • Obtained an understanding of the processes adopted to carry out accounting for revenue on "over the time" basis. • Tested design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over project accounting on the selected contracts. • For selected contracts (selected on the basis of size of contracts, quantum of changes in margins, completion progress and other relevant criteria) tested the following: i) Examined contracts, its significant terms and conditions and correspondences with customers. ii) Evaluated various assumptions and estimates including estimated contract revenue/ costs, contract variation claims, provision for liquidated damages, contract modifications etc; iii) In respect of contracts with significant changes in margins during the year, read the "project management review" documents (as evidence of project reviews), wherever available. Discussed with project controllers, the reasons for such changes in revenues/ cost. iv) Obtained a detailed breakdown of the total estimated costs to completion for contracts in progress during the year and compared actual costs incurred involving estimates of cost incurred at the reporting date on test check basis. • Assessed the appropriateness of the related disclosures in the financial statements.

2. Claims and Litigations:

Key audit matter description The Companys operations are subject to lawsuits and claims arising from applicability of various laws and regulations with respect to positions on matters relating to income tax, sales tax, goods and services tax, service tax, excise, customs etc. (either past or present). Provision for taxes is recognized or contingent liabilities are disclosed in accordance with accounting policies as detailed in "Material accounting policies" in the financial statements. Judgment is required in assessing the range of possible outcomes for some of these matters. These judgments could change over time as each of the matter progresses depending on experience on actual assessment proceedings by tax and other authorities and other judicial precedents. The Company makes an assessment to determine the outcome of these tax positions and decides to make an accrual or consider it to be a possible contingent liability. In particular, this affects the measurement and accuracy of provision for taxes. Due to above mentioned factors, we have determined this to be a key audit matter. Principal Audit Procedures In view of the significance of the matter, following audit procedures were applied in this area, amongst others to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: • Obtained an understanding of the key uncertain tax positions based on list of ongoing litigations and tax computations for the current year. • Analyzed select key correspondences with the authorities to identify any additional uncertain tax positions. • Evaluated the Companys processes and controls over litigations operated by Management through meetings with in-house legal counsels and review of relevant evidence. • Assessed correspondence with the Companys external counsel accompanied by formal confirmations from that external counsel and discussions with and representations from in-house counsel, on selected basis. • Involved our tax specialists to evaluate management positions, estimates, their evaluations, legal precedence, and external legal opinions on the type of matters involved. • Assessed whether the Companys disclosures detailing the litigation in Note 39 to the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report viz. Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report (excluding Financial Statements and Auditor report thereon) is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for keeping backup on a daily basis of books of account maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India from March 22, 2024 and not through-out the year (refer Note 44 to the financial statements); and matter stated in Paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements; - Refer Note 39 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 18 to the financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note 21 to the financial statements;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 15(a) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 19D to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in respect of the previous year.

Further, as stated in note 16(v) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account wherein: (a) one software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the application level and same has operated during the year, the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level; (b) Other software operated by third party service organization for maintenance of payroll records did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year (Refer note 43 of the financial statements).

Additionally, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software, at the application level, for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins and Sells Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.015125N) Vijay Agarwal (Partner) Place: Noida (Membership No. 094468) Date: May 21, 2024 (UDIN: 24094468BKCDAI9119)

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of GE T&D India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins and Sells Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.015125N) Vijay Agarwal (Partner) Place: Noida (Membership No. 094468) Date: May 21, 2024 (UDIN: 24094468BKCDAI9119)

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment property, right-of-use assets so to cover all the items once every 3 years and which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of- use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, other than a leasehold land located at Chennai measuring 4.84 acre amounting to Rs 0.25 Million whose (lease term is expired on September 13, 1989) renewal of lease agreement is under process. (Also Refer Note 3 of Financial Statements)

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment including Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories (other than goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties), were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year- end, written confirmations have been obtained and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions based on security of current assets and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has granted unsecured loans to its fellow subsidiary company during the year, in respect of which:

(a) aggregate amount granted during the year and balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 is of INR 6,165.1 Mn and INR 1,428.1 Mn respectively.

(b) the terms and conditions of the grant during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) the loan is payable on demand and the Company has demanded such loan during the year. In our opinion the repayment of principal amount and receipt of interest are regular.

(d) there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) the recovery has made on the date the loan is fallen due hence the provisions of clause (iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) the aggregate amount of loan repayable on demand outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 is of INR 1,428.1 Mn as against the aggregate amount of loan to promoters/ related parties/ others is of INR 1,428.1 Mn i.e., 100% of total loans granted during the year.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies

Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, cess, and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year other than Income Tax in which the Company is generally been regular.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount of demand* (Rs. millions) Amount deposited against the demand (Rs. millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.4 - 2008-09 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 15.8 1.5 2012-13 to 2016-17 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 16.2 - 2017-18 & 2018-19 High Court The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 0.1 - 2015-16 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 153.1 44.9 2011-12 to 2017-18 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 0.2 0.2 2008-09 High Court Central Sales Tax Act and Local Sales Tax Sales tax 4015.7 1071.0 1986-87, 2000-01 To 2017-18 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level Acts (Including works contract tax) 338.4 229.5 2007-08 to 2016-17 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Goods & Service Tax Act Goods & Service Tax 177.0 27.3 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2022-23 to 2023-24 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 61.0 7.6 2017-18 Tribunal 16.0 - 2017-18 High Court Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 2504.0 847.7 2006-07 to 200910 & 2011-12 to 2017-18 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 765.1 365.2 2008-09 & 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 248.3 - 2012-13 High Court Custom Act, 1962 Custom duty 284.0 - 2000-01, 2015-16 to 2023-24 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 265.8 1.3 2000-01 to 2017-18 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 513.1 2002-03 to 201314 & 2015-16 to 2017-18 High Court

"Amount as per demand orders including interest and penalty, wherever indicated in the order.

The following matters have been decided in favour of the Company although the Departments have preferred appeal at higher levels:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount of demand (Rs. millions) Amount deposited against the demand (Rs. millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Finance Act, Service tax 109.0 - 2012-13 High Court 1994 314.7 - 2010-11 to 2012-13 Supreme Court Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 39.9 - 1995-96 & 2005-06 High Court 22.9 107.3 2005-06 Supreme Court

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and the draft of the internal audit reports issued after the balance sheet, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered in any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As informed by management of the company, the group has one CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spend amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investment in subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.