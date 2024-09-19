iifl-logo-icon 1
GE T&D India Ltd AGM

1,906
(-0.39%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:54 PM

GE T&D India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM4 Sep 20243 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we enclose herewith Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice of 68th Annual General Meeting (68th AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. (IST) through Video-Conferencing/Other Audio-Video means (VC/OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The electronic copy of the same is being sent by email to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories/Depository Participants. The Annual Report along with the Notice of 68th AGM is also available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.gevernova.com/regions/in/ge-td-india-limited. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Proceeding of the 68th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Outcome & Voting Results of 68th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

GE T&D India: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Read More
