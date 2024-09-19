|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|2
|100
|Final
|Recommended a Final dividend @ 100% i.e. Re.2/- per Equity Share (face value of Re. 2/- each) of the ompany for the year ended 31° March, 2024, subject to the approval of the hareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The di vidend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of A G M. Intimation of Record Date for the Payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024)
