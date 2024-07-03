iifl-logo-icon 1
UCO Bank Share Price

43.19
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.6
  • Day's High45.63
  • 52 Wk High70.65
  • Prev. Close44.96
  • Day's Low43.05
  • 52 Wk Low 39.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,638.3
  • P/E24.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.34
  • EPS1.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51,637.78
  • Div. Yield0.62
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

UCO Bank KEY RATIOS

UCO Bank Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.28

Record Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

UCO Bank NEWS AND UPDATE

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

21 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.

UCO Bank SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.39%

Non-Promoter- 1.34%

Institutions: 1.34%

Non-Institutions: 3.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UCO Bank FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11,955.96

11,955.96

11,955.96

12,518.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,400.83

13,808.55

11,637.54

10,088.07

Net Worth

27,356.79

25,764.51

23,593.5

22,606.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,013.07

-2,014.81

10,915.06

2,201.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

UCO Bank Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UCO Bank

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (RBI)

Rajesh Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

Sanjay Kumar

Executive Director

Rajendra Kumar Saboo

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Subhash Shankar Malik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikash Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Aravamudan Krishana Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Ashwani Kumar

Executive Director

Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble

Director (Shareholder)

Pramoda Ranjan Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UCO Bank

Summary

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. The Bank offers a host of value added banking solutions to their customers, which includes international banking services, services for NRIs, loan schemes, deposit schemes and value added e-banking solutions. They also possess a host of branches authorized for direct tax collection in India. The Bank has 34 regional offices and 230 branches as on 31st March, 2023 spread all over India.UCO Bank head office is located in Kolkata. The Bank has 34 Regional Offices spread all over India. The bank has international presence with four overseas branches in two important financial centers in Singapore and Hong Kong and representative offices at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Guangzhou in China. The bank also has a NRI corner to offer specialized services to its international customers.UCO Bank was incorporated in the year 1943 as The United Commercial Bank Limited. In July 1969, the Bank was nationalized and 100 per cent ownership was taken over by the Government of India. Thereafter the Bank expanded rapidly. In December 30, 1985 the name of the Bank was changed to UCO Bank. During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened 1 new branch in Pune, and 5 new extension counters. During the year 2004-05, the Bank opened 4 new branches and upgraded 7 extension counters into full fledged branches. They also opened 6 new extension counters. During the year, one branch was merged and one extension counter was closed. The company also i
Company FAQs

What is the UCO Bank share price today?

The UCO Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of UCO Bank?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UCO Bank is ₹51637.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UCO Bank?

The PE and PB ratios of UCO Bank is 24.57 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UCO Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UCO Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UCO Bank is ₹39.2 and ₹70.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UCO Bank?

UCO Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.05%, 3 Years at 50.46%, 1 Year at 9.52%, 6 Month at -16.94%, 3 Month at -4.54% and 1 Month at -0.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UCO Bank?

The shareholding pattern of UCO Bank is as follows:
Promoters - 95.39 %
Institutions - 1.35 %
Public - 3.26 %

