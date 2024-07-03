Summary

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. The Bank offers a host of value added banking solutions to their customers, which includes international banking services, services for NRIs, loan schemes, deposit schemes and value added e-banking solutions. They also possess a host of branches authorized for direct tax collection in India. The Bank has 34 regional offices and 230 branches as on 31st March, 2023 spread all over India.UCO Bank head office is located in Kolkata. The Bank has 34 Regional Offices spread all over India. The bank has international presence with four overseas branches in two important financial centers in Singapore and Hong Kong and representative offices at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Guangzhou in China. The bank also has a NRI corner to offer specialized services to its international customers.UCO Bank was incorporated in the year 1943 as The United Commercial Bank Limited. In July 1969, the Bank was nationalized and 100 per cent ownership was taken over by the Government of India. Thereafter the Bank expanded rapidly. In December 30, 1985 the name of the Bank was changed to UCO Bank. During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened 1 new branch in Pune, and 5 new extension counters. During the year 2004-05, the Bank opened 4 new branches and upgraded 7 extension counters into full fledged branches. They also opened 6 new extension counters. During the year, one branch was merged and one extension counter was closed. The company also i

Read More