SectorBanks
Open₹45.6
Prev. Close₹44.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,638.3
Day's High₹45.63
Day's Low₹43.05
52 Week's High₹70.65
52 Week's Low₹39.2
Book Value₹21.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51,637.78
P/E24.57
EPS1.83
Divi. Yield0.62
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11,955.96
11,955.96
11,955.96
12,518.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,400.83
13,808.55
11,637.54
10,088.07
Net Worth
27,356.79
25,764.51
23,593.5
22,606.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,013.07
-2,014.81
10,915.06
2,201.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (RBI)
Rajesh Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
Sanjay Kumar
Executive Director
Rajendra Kumar Saboo
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Subhash Shankar Malik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikash Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Aravamudan Krishana Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
Ashwani Kumar
Executive Director
Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble
Director (Shareholder)
Pramoda Ranjan Mishra
Reports by UCO Bank
Summary
UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. The Bank offers a host of value added banking solutions to their customers, which includes international banking services, services for NRIs, loan schemes, deposit schemes and value added e-banking solutions. They also possess a host of branches authorized for direct tax collection in India. The Bank has 34 regional offices and 230 branches as on 31st March, 2023 spread all over India.UCO Bank head office is located in Kolkata. The Bank has 34 Regional Offices spread all over India. The bank has international presence with four overseas branches in two important financial centers in Singapore and Hong Kong and representative offices at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Guangzhou in China. The bank also has a NRI corner to offer specialized services to its international customers.UCO Bank was incorporated in the year 1943 as The United Commercial Bank Limited. In July 1969, the Bank was nationalized and 100 per cent ownership was taken over by the Government of India. Thereafter the Bank expanded rapidly. In December 30, 1985 the name of the Bank was changed to UCO Bank. During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened 1 new branch in Pune, and 5 new extension counters. During the year 2004-05, the Bank opened 4 new branches and upgraded 7 extension counters into full fledged branches. They also opened 6 new extension counters. During the year, one branch was merged and one extension counter was closed. The company also i
Read More
The UCO Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UCO Bank is ₹51637.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UCO Bank is 24.57 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UCO Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UCO Bank is ₹39.2 and ₹70.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UCO Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.05%, 3 Years at 50.46%, 1 Year at 9.52%, 6 Month at -16.94%, 3 Month at -4.54% and 1 Month at -0.38%.
