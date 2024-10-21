|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Dec 2023
|24 Jan 2024
|Election of Shareholder Director - EGM Notice of EGM on 24.01.2024 UCO BANK has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023) List of Valid Nominations - Election of One Shareholder Director at EGM to be held on 24.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) EGM - Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report EGM - Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Conclusion time of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.
