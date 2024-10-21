Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
95.39%
95.39%
95.39%
95.39%
95.39%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.34%
1.35%
1.35%
1.33%
1.47%
Non-Institutions
3.26%
3.25%
3.25%
3.27%
3.13%
Total Non-Promoter
4.6%
4.6%
4.6%
4.6%
4.6%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.Read More
