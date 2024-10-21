iifl-logo-icon 1
UCO Bank Balance Sheet

39.65
(-3.10%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:04:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11,955.96

11,955.96

11,955.96

12,518.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,400.83

13,808.55

11,637.54

10,088.07

Net Worth

27,356.79

25,764.51

23,593.5

22,606.41

Minority Interest

Debt

2,88,461.21

2,69,838.82

2,37,581.04

2,21,302.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,15,818

2,95,603.33

2,61,174.54

2,43,908.43

Fixed Assets

3,781.47

3,509.51

3,334.92

3,218.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

92,904.4

95,169.35

96,873.8

93,782.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7,313.37

8,209.11

9,220.18

10,037.89

Networking Capital

771.54

4,117.08

2,813.24

1,914.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8,644.99

9,376.74

9,422.72

11,342.25

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7,873.45

-5,259.66

-6,609.48

-9,427.67

Cash

29,025.36

28,728.1

26,147.99

23,600.24

Total Assets

1,33,796.14

1,39,733.15

1,38,390.13

1,32,553.89

UCO Bank : related Articles

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

21 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.

Read More

