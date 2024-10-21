UCO Bank Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,013.07
-2,014.81
10,915.06
2,201.8
Other operating items
Operating
2,013.07
-2,014.81
10,915.06
2,201.8
Capital expenditure
111.22
1,961.76
189.53
262.21
Free cash flow
2,124.29
-53.05
11,104.59
2,464.01
Equity raised
23,124.24
22,919.72
21,960.94
16,009.45
Investing
-9,955.08
19,751.15
-3,228.64
15,206.79
Financing
4,00,697.27
4,31,682.85
4,06,644.56
3,87,430.41
Dividends paid
0
0
215.12
252
Net in cash
4,15,990.72
4,74,300.67
4,36,696.57
4,21,362.66
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.Read More
