UCO Bank Cash Flow Statement

43.01
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

UCO Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,013.07

-2,014.81

10,915.06

2,201.8

Other operating items

Operating

2,013.07

-2,014.81

10,915.06

2,201.8

Capital expenditure

111.22

1,961.76

189.53

262.21

Free cash flow

2,124.29

-53.05

11,104.59

2,464.01

Equity raised

23,124.24

22,919.72

21,960.94

16,009.45

Investing

-9,955.08

19,751.15

-3,228.64

15,206.79

Financing

4,00,697.27

4,31,682.85

4,06,644.56

3,87,430.41

Dividends paid

0

0

215.12

252

Net in cash

4,15,990.72

4,74,300.67

4,36,696.57

4,21,362.66

UCO Bank : related Articles

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

21 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.

Read More

