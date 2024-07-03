UCO Bank Summary

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. The Bank offers a host of value added banking solutions to their customers, which includes international banking services, services for NRIs, loan schemes, deposit schemes and value added e-banking solutions. They also possess a host of branches authorized for direct tax collection in India. The Bank has 34 regional offices and 230 branches as on 31st March, 2023 spread all over India.UCO Bank head office is located in Kolkata. The Bank has 34 Regional Offices spread all over India. The bank has international presence with four overseas branches in two important financial centers in Singapore and Hong Kong and representative offices at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Guangzhou in China. The bank also has a NRI corner to offer specialized services to its international customers.UCO Bank was incorporated in the year 1943 as The United Commercial Bank Limited. In July 1969, the Bank was nationalized and 100 per cent ownership was taken over by the Government of India. Thereafter the Bank expanded rapidly. In December 30, 1985 the name of the Bank was changed to UCO Bank. During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened 1 new branch in Pune, and 5 new extension counters. During the year 2004-05, the Bank opened 4 new branches and upgraded 7 extension counters into full fledged branches. They also opened 6 new extension counters. During the year, one branch was merged and one extension counter was closed. The company also introduced Gold Card Scheme for exporters to facilitate easy availability of export credit at remuneration terms.During the year 2005-06, the Bank opened 9 new branches and upgraded 8 extension counters into full fledged branches. They opened 2 new extension counters and closed 5 extension counters. The Bank also opened one representative office in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. During the year, in terms of the Government directive the Bank had effected merger of three Regional Rural Banks in Bihar on September 9, 2005, two Regional Rural Banks in Orissa on January 2, 2006 and two Regional Rural Banks in Rajasthan on January 27, 2006.During the year 2006-07, the Bank opened 57 new branches, upgraded 53 extension counters into full fledged branches and merged the 15 extension counters with the base branches. They also started 4 flagship corporate branches and 9 mid corporate branches. In February 26, 2007, three Regional Rural Banks in the state of West Bengal were amalgamated and form a single entity named as Paschim Banga Gramin Bank.During the year 2007-08, the Bank opened 95 branches in which 66 branches were opened on January 6, 2008 to commemorate the 65th Foundation Day of the Bank. The Bank opened 40 new branches, 12 mid corporate branches, upgraded 55 extension counters into full fledged branches and merged the 13 extension counters with the base branches.During the year, the company converted two of their existing branches at Kolkata and New Delhi exclusively for catering to needs of senior citizens and named these branches as Senior Citizen branches. In April 4, 2007, the Bank opened one representative office at Guangzhou in China. As at March 31, 2008 the Bank has 1957 branches, two representative offices, 21 mid corporate branches and 19 extension counters.With the opening of 100 new branches and upgradation of 8 Extension Counters to full-fledged Branches and no closure of branches, the total number of domestic branches as at the end of 31st March, 2009 stood at 2065. Taking these four overseas branches, the global network of branches of the Bank as at the end of 31st March, 2009 stood at 2069. With upgradation of 8 extension counters into full-fledged branches, the total number of Extension Counters as at the end of 31st March, 2009 stood at 11.As of 31st March, 2011, total number of domestic branches stood at 2202. With four overseas branches, two each in Singapore and Hong Kong, the global network of the Bank stood at 2206. The Bank added a network of 130 thereby reaching a total of 608 as of 31st March, 2011.As of March, 2012, Bank had 8 Circle Offices, 36 Zones and 2394 branches, which include 4 overseas branches, 2 each in Singapore and Hong Kong. The Bank had 3 extension counters as of March, 2012. It closed two Representative Offices, at Malaysia and China, during the year 2011-12. It strengthened pan-India network by opening 188 branches during the year 2011-12. The Bank had added one more zone, namely Pune zone, in the year 2011-12 which takes the total number of Zones of the Bank from 35 in March, 2011 to 36 in March,, 2012. Apart from this, another major development during the year 2011- 12 was the transfer of eight branches in Goa, from BangaloreZone to Mumbai Zone. Five new Asset Management Branches were opened, at Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Patna, during the year 2011-12. It opened 256 ATMs during the year 2011-12, thereby reaching a total of 864 as of 31st March, 2012.As of 31 March, 2023, Bank has 43 Zones and 3205 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches (1 each in Singapore and HongKong). In FY2022-23, Bank opened new 131 branches.As of 31 March, 2024, Bank has 43 Zones and 3230 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches (1 each in Singapore and HongKong). Global business of the Bank stood at Rs. 4,50,007 Crore as of 31.03.2024 compared to Rs. 4,10,967 Crore showing an increase of 9.50% over March 2023. Global deposits has increased by 5.53% as of 31.03.2024 and stood at Rs. 2,63,130 Crore compared to Rs. 2,49,338 Crore as of 31.03.2023. Global advances increased by 15.62% and stood at Rs. 1,86,877 Crore compared to Rs. 1,61,629 Crore as on 31.03.2023.