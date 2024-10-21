UCO BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Raising of equity capital and Dividend if any subject to RBI Approval. Boord of Direclors of the Bonk oi its meeting held on this doy i.e.29th April2024, inter olio, opproved the following : a) Audiled Finonciol Results {stondolone & consolidoted) of the Bonk for the quorler ond yeor ended on 3ln Morch, 2024. b) Equily copitol roising plon by woy of issue of 400 crore equity shores of foce volue of Rs.l 0/- through vorious modes viz, QlP,FPo, etc. in one or more tronches ol oppropriote time during tne FY 2024-25 subjecl to opprovol of lhe shoreholders ot the ensuing Annuol Generol Meeling of lhe Eonk ond other regulotory opprovols. c) Recommended dividend of Rs.0.28 per equity shore (2.80%) of foce volue of Rs.lo/- eoch for the finonciol yeor 2023-24, subject lo declorotion/opprovol of the shoreholders ot the ensuing Annuol Generol Meeling of lhe Bonk. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, Equity Capital Raising Plan for FY 2024-25 and Recommendation of Dividend for FY 2023-24 Record Date has been fixed on 10th May 2024 for the purpose of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024) Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 f (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)