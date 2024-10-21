iifl-logo-icon 1
UCO Bank Dividend

42.94
(1.25%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:22 PM

UCO Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Apr 202410 May 202410 May 20240.282.8Final
Boord of Direclors of the Bonk oi its meeting held on this doy i.e.29th April2024, inter olio, opproved the following : Recommended dividend of Rs.0.28 per equity shore (2.80%) of foce volue of Rs.lo/- eoch for the finonciol yeor 2023-24, subject lo declorotion/opprovol of the shoreholders ot the ensuing Annuol Generol Meeling of lhe Bonk. Record Date has been fixed on 10th May 2024 for the purpose of dividend.

UCO Bank: Related News

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

21 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.

