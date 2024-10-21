|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|0.28
|2.8
|Final
|Boord of Direclors of the Bonk oi its meeting held on this doy i.e.29th April2024, inter olio, opproved the following : Recommended dividend of Rs.0.28 per equity shore (2.80%) of foce volue of Rs.lo/- eoch for the finonciol yeor 2023-24, subject lo declorotion/opprovol of the shoreholders ot the ensuing Annuol Generol Meeling of lhe Bonk. Record Date has been fixed on 10th May 2024 for the purpose of dividend.
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.Read More
