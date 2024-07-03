iifl-logo-icon 1
Endurance Technologies Ltd Share Price

2,146.05
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,205.05
  • Day's High2,227.65
  • 52 Wk High3,061.3
  • Prev. Close2,192.1
  • Day's Low2,143.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,716.2
  • Turnover (lac)2,865.68
  • P/E46.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value295.24
  • EPS47.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30,186.95
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Endurance Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

2,205.05

Prev. Close

2,192.1

Turnover(Lac.)

2,865.68

Day's High

2,227.65

Day's Low

2,143.05

52 Week's High

3,061.3

52 Week's Low

1,716.2

Book Value

295.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30,186.95

P/E

46.61

EPS

47.09

Divi. Yield

0.39

Endurance Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Endurance Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Endurance Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 23.10%

Institutions: 23.10%

Non-Institutions: 1.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Endurance Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

140.66

140.66

140.66

140.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,664.66

3,190.28

2,866.19

2,567.59

Net Worth

3,805.32

3,330.94

3,006.85

2,708.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,697.08

4,773.03

4,938.56

4,641.1

yoy growth (%)

19.35

-3.35

6.4

19.62

Raw materials

-3,758.32

-2,969.35

-3,047.32

-3,029.58

As % of sales

65.96

62.21

61.7

65.27

Employee costs

-290.31

-286.56

-296.12

-254.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

547.49

536.92

568.44

428.88

Depreciation

-203.73

-203.41

-199.24

-169.63

Tax paid

-134.3

-133.49

-140.74

-130.4

Working capital

69.7

282.73

64.47

46.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.35

-3.35

6.4

19.62

Op profit growth

-0.39

-1.44

25.73

25.33

EBIT growth

1.4

-6.48

31.9

38.64

Net profit growth

-2.66

-8.29

57.46

22.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,240.87

8,804.05

7,549.14

6,547.02

6,917.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,240.87

8,804.05

7,549.14

6,547.02

6,917.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

85.62

45.43

41.04

30.71

47.6

Endurance Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Endurance Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anurang Jain

Chairman & Independent Directo

Soumendra Mohan Basu

Independent Director

Roberto Testore

Non Executive Director

Satrajit Ray

Independent Director

Anjali Seth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil Lalai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Massimo Venuti

Executive Director

Varsha Jain

Independent Director

Indrajit Banerjee

Independent Director

Anant Talaulicar

Whole-time Director

Rajendra Abhange

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Endurance Technologies Ltd

Summary

Endurance Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Private Company under the name Endurance Suspension Systems (India) Pvt Ltd on 27th December 1999. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited and its name was changed to Endurance Suspension Systems (India) Limited on 1st July 2000. Further, it changed the names to Endurance Transmission Systems (India) Limited on December 6th 2000, Endurance Transmission Systems (India) Private Limited on January 27th 2001, Endurance Technologies Private Limited on August 11th 2006, Endurance Technologies Limited on July 9th 2010, Endurance Technologies Private Limited on January 18th 2012 and finally as Endurance Technologies Limited on May 31st 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of aluminium die casting (including alloy wheel), suspension, transmission and braking products with operations spread across India. The Company has emerged as the largest 2W and 3W auto component manufacturer and the largest aluminium die-casting company in India, coupled with a widespread global business in Europe through its overseas subsidiaries in Italy and Germany. It supplies a diverse range of technology-intensive products to 2W, 3W and 4W OEMs from strategically located facilities in multiple locations across India and Europe. It has 31 manufacturing plants. The Company commenced operations as an aluminium die casting manufacturer in 1985. Later in 2016, it collaborated with Grimeca Srl, Italy for
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Endurance Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Endurance Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2146.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Endurance Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Endurance Technologies Ltd is ₹30186.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Endurance Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Endurance Technologies Ltd is 46.61 and 7.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Endurance Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Endurance Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Endurance Technologies Ltd is ₹1716.2 and ₹3061.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Endurance Technologies Ltd?

Endurance Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.71%, 3 Years at 8.87%, 1 Year at 15.81%, 6 Month at -20.31%, 3 Month at -6.21% and 1 Month at -7.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Endurance Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Endurance Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 23.11 %
Public - 1.89 %

