Summary

Endurance Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Private Company under the name Endurance Suspension Systems (India) Pvt Ltd on 27th December 1999. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited and its name was changed to Endurance Suspension Systems (India) Limited on 1st July 2000. Further, it changed the names to Endurance Transmission Systems (India) Limited on December 6th 2000, Endurance Transmission Systems (India) Private Limited on January 27th 2001, Endurance Technologies Private Limited on August 11th 2006, Endurance Technologies Limited on July 9th 2010, Endurance Technologies Private Limited on January 18th 2012 and finally as Endurance Technologies Limited on May 31st 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of aluminium die casting (including alloy wheel), suspension, transmission and braking products with operations spread across India. The Company has emerged as the largest 2W and 3W auto component manufacturer and the largest aluminium die-casting company in India, coupled with a widespread global business in Europe through its overseas subsidiaries in Italy and Germany. It supplies a diverse range of technology-intensive products to 2W, 3W and 4W OEMs from strategically located facilities in multiple locations across India and Europe. It has 31 manufacturing plants. The Company commenced operations as an aluminium die casting manufacturer in 1985. Later in 2016, it collaborated with Grimeca Srl, Italy for

