SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2,205.05
Prev. Close₹2,192.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,865.68
Day's High₹2,227.65
Day's Low₹2,143.05
52 Week's High₹3,061.3
52 Week's Low₹1,716.2
Book Value₹295.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30,186.95
P/E46.61
EPS47.09
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
140.66
140.66
140.66
140.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,664.66
3,190.28
2,866.19
2,567.59
Net Worth
3,805.32
3,330.94
3,006.85
2,708.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,697.08
4,773.03
4,938.56
4,641.1
yoy growth (%)
19.35
-3.35
6.4
19.62
Raw materials
-3,758.32
-2,969.35
-3,047.32
-3,029.58
As % of sales
65.96
62.21
61.7
65.27
Employee costs
-290.31
-286.56
-296.12
-254.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
547.49
536.92
568.44
428.88
Depreciation
-203.73
-203.41
-199.24
-169.63
Tax paid
-134.3
-133.49
-140.74
-130.4
Working capital
69.7
282.73
64.47
46.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.35
-3.35
6.4
19.62
Op profit growth
-0.39
-1.44
25.73
25.33
EBIT growth
1.4
-6.48
31.9
38.64
Net profit growth
-2.66
-8.29
57.46
22.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,240.87
8,804.05
7,549.14
6,547.02
6,917.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,240.87
8,804.05
7,549.14
6,547.02
6,917.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
85.62
45.43
41.04
30.71
47.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anurang Jain
Chairman & Independent Directo
Soumendra Mohan Basu
Independent Director
Roberto Testore
Non Executive Director
Satrajit Ray
Independent Director
Anjali Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Lalai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Massimo Venuti
Executive Director
Varsha Jain
Independent Director
Indrajit Banerjee
Independent Director
Anant Talaulicar
Whole-time Director
Rajendra Abhange
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Endurance Technologies Ltd
Summary
Endurance Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Private Company under the name Endurance Suspension Systems (India) Pvt Ltd on 27th December 1999. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited and its name was changed to Endurance Suspension Systems (India) Limited on 1st July 2000. Further, it changed the names to Endurance Transmission Systems (India) Limited on December 6th 2000, Endurance Transmission Systems (India) Private Limited on January 27th 2001, Endurance Technologies Private Limited on August 11th 2006, Endurance Technologies Limited on July 9th 2010, Endurance Technologies Private Limited on January 18th 2012 and finally as Endurance Technologies Limited on May 31st 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of aluminium die casting (including alloy wheel), suspension, transmission and braking products with operations spread across India. The Company has emerged as the largest 2W and 3W auto component manufacturer and the largest aluminium die-casting company in India, coupled with a widespread global business in Europe through its overseas subsidiaries in Italy and Germany. It supplies a diverse range of technology-intensive products to 2W, 3W and 4W OEMs from strategically located facilities in multiple locations across India and Europe. It has 31 manufacturing plants. The Company commenced operations as an aluminium die casting manufacturer in 1985. Later in 2016, it collaborated with Grimeca Srl, Italy for
The Endurance Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2146.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Endurance Technologies Ltd is ₹30186.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Endurance Technologies Ltd is 46.61 and 7.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Endurance Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Endurance Technologies Ltd is ₹1716.2 and ₹3061.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Endurance Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.71%, 3 Years at 8.87%, 1 Year at 15.81%, 6 Month at -20.31%, 3 Month at -6.21% and 1 Month at -7.04%.
