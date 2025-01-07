Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,697.08
4,773.03
4,938.56
4,641.1
yoy growth (%)
19.35
-3.35
6.4
19.62
Raw materials
-3,758.32
-2,969.35
-3,047.32
-3,029.58
As % of sales
65.96
62.21
61.7
65.27
Employee costs
-290.31
-286.56
-296.12
-254.69
As % of sales
5.09
6
5.99
5.48
Other costs
-919.79
-785.53
-852.8
-766.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.14
16.45
17.26
16.51
Operating profit
728.65
731.58
742.31
590.36
OPM
12.79
15.32
15.03
12.72
Depreciation
-203.73
-203.41
-199.24
-169.63
Interest expense
-1.82
-4.79
-10.81
-10.24
Other income
24.39
13.55
36.18
18.39
Profit before tax
547.49
536.92
568.44
428.88
Taxes
-134.3
-133.49
-140.74
-130.4
Tax rate
-24.53
-24.86
-24.76
-30.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
413.19
403.42
427.69
298.48
Exceptional items
-31.45
-11.22
0
-26.87
Net profit
381.74
392.19
427.69
271.6
yoy growth (%)
-2.66
-8.29
57.46
22.62
NPM
6.7
8.21
8.66
5.85
