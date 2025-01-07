iifl-logo-icon 1
Endurance Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,101.85
(0.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,697.08

4,773.03

4,938.56

4,641.1

yoy growth (%)

19.35

-3.35

6.4

19.62

Raw materials

-3,758.32

-2,969.35

-3,047.32

-3,029.58

As % of sales

65.96

62.21

61.7

65.27

Employee costs

-290.31

-286.56

-296.12

-254.69

As % of sales

5.09

6

5.99

5.48

Other costs

-919.79

-785.53

-852.8

-766.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.14

16.45

17.26

16.51

Operating profit

728.65

731.58

742.31

590.36

OPM

12.79

15.32

15.03

12.72

Depreciation

-203.73

-203.41

-199.24

-169.63

Interest expense

-1.82

-4.79

-10.81

-10.24

Other income

24.39

13.55

36.18

18.39

Profit before tax

547.49

536.92

568.44

428.88

Taxes

-134.3

-133.49

-140.74

-130.4

Tax rate

-24.53

-24.86

-24.76

-30.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

413.19

403.42

427.69

298.48

Exceptional items

-31.45

-11.22

0

-26.87

Net profit

381.74

392.19

427.69

271.6

yoy growth (%)

-2.66

-8.29

57.46

22.62

NPM

6.7

8.21

8.66

5.85

