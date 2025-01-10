Endurance Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
140.66
140.66
140.66
140.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,664.66
3,190.28
2,866.19
2,567.59
Net Worth
3,805.32
3,330.94
3,006.85
2,708.25
Minority Interest
Debt
8.02
29.75
34.31
48.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.03
17.36
14.61
13.1
Total Liabilities
3,840.37
3,378.05
3,055.77
2,770.08
Fixed Assets
1,921.11
1,807.81
1,654.14
1,487.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
936.04
792.69
574.36
534.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.22
18.46
18.43
15.06
Networking Capital
954.27
716.36
705.69
698.78
Inventories
481.71
428.92
366.68
329.53
Inventory Days
23.49
25.19
Sundry Debtors
1,068.44
848.8
801.09
812.51
Debtor Days
51.32
62.13
Other Current Assets
262.28
186.98
236.11
237.4
Sundry Creditors
-725.27
-598.6
-562.31
-551.96
Creditor Days
36.02
42.2
Other Current Liabilities
-132.89
-149.74
-135.88
-128.7
Cash
15.74
42.73
103.14
34.29
Total Assets
3,840.38
3,378.05
3,055.76
2,770.09
