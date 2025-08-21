iifl-logo

Endurance Tech to invest ₹136 Crore in ABS expansion

21 Aug 2025 , 09:26 AM

Endurance Technologies Ltd, a leading auto components maker, said on Tuesday (August 19) that its board has cleared a capacity expansion plan for anti-lock braking systems (ABS), disc brake systems, and brake discs at its Waluj plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The project will see an investment of about ₹135.6 crore, fully funded through internal accruals. The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of FY26. For ABS, the company will ramp up monthly capacity by 200,000 units, in addition to the current 53,000 units.

Disc brake system capacity will rise by 100,000 units per month, from the existing 532,260 units, while brake disc capacity will expand by another 100,000 units, over the present 619,500 units. Current utilisation stands at 31% for ABS, 84% for disc brake systems, and 98% for brake discs, reflecting strong demand for the latter two categories.

Endurance said the decision is backed by the expected surge in demand for advanced safety products, especially ABS, which is slated to become mandatory for all two-wheelers above 50cc/0.5 KW manufactured from January 1, 2026, under draft government norms.

The company is among the few ABS manufacturers in India and aims to capitalise on the regulatory shift by boosting production capacity to capture additional market share. With rising ABS penetration, demand for disc brake systems and brake discs is also expected to increase, and the expanded capacity will allow Endurance to serve both OEM and aftermarket needs more efficiently.

