Endurance Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

2,116.5
(2.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.3

-5.35

5.8

16.94

Op profit growth

-7.26

-8

21.87

22.34

EBIT growth

-7.12

-12.07

21.33

26.73

Net profit growth

-11.35

-8.1

44.72

18.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.77

15.88

16.34

14.19

EBIT margin

8.26

10.26

11.04

9.63

Net profit margin

6.1

7.93

8.17

5.97

RoCE

14.51

16.79

22.54

23.21

RoNW

3.07

3.95

5.45

5

RoA

2.67

3.24

4.17

3.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

32.75

36.94

40.2

27.78

Dividend per share

6.25

6

5.5

4

Cash EPS

5.61

8.57

10.75

4.91

Book value per share

278.67

253.23

213.7

154.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

33.48

39.34

14.91

45.48

P/CEPS

195.28

169.55

55.75

256.94

P/B

3.93

5.73

2.8

8.17

EV/EBIDTA

15.36

19.2

7.26

19.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

14.39

Tax payout

-20.31

-19.33

-24.24

-31.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.62

47.77

43.3

48.28

Inventory days

31.74

32.38

27.54

26.17

Creditor days

-72.96

-81.4

-73.3

-68.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-98.19

-48.82

-43.56

-26.77

Net debt / equity

0

0.03

0.04

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

0.02

0.12

0.11

0.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.55

-54.53

-53.99

-58.8

Employee costs

-9.19

-10.32

-9.79

-8.88

Other costs

-19.47

-19.24

-19.86

-18.12

