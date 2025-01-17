Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.3
-5.35
5.8
16.94
Op profit growth
-7.26
-8
21.87
22.34
EBIT growth
-7.12
-12.07
21.33
26.73
Net profit growth
-11.35
-8.1
44.72
18.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.77
15.88
16.34
14.19
EBIT margin
8.26
10.26
11.04
9.63
Net profit margin
6.1
7.93
8.17
5.97
RoCE
14.51
16.79
22.54
23.21
RoNW
3.07
3.95
5.45
5
RoA
2.67
3.24
4.17
3.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.75
36.94
40.2
27.78
Dividend per share
6.25
6
5.5
4
Cash EPS
5.61
8.57
10.75
4.91
Book value per share
278.67
253.23
213.7
154.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
33.48
39.34
14.91
45.48
P/CEPS
195.28
169.55
55.75
256.94
P/B
3.93
5.73
2.8
8.17
EV/EBIDTA
15.36
19.2
7.26
19.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
14.39
Tax payout
-20.31
-19.33
-24.24
-31.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.62
47.77
43.3
48.28
Inventory days
31.74
32.38
27.54
26.17
Creditor days
-72.96
-81.4
-73.3
-68.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-98.19
-48.82
-43.56
-26.77
Net debt / equity
0
0.03
0.04
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
0.02
0.12
0.11
0.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.55
-54.53
-53.99
-58.8
Employee costs
-9.19
-10.32
-9.79
-8.88
Other costs
-19.47
-19.24
-19.86
-18.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.