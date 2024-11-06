iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Endurance Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

2,075.85
(2.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Endurance Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202426 Sep 2024
Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Endurance Technologies Limited is informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday 6th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024. Submission of Machine - readable copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202426 Jun 2024
Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (PIT Code) the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday 1st July 2024 up to 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results i.e. Thursday 15th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Appointment of Independent Director w.e.f September 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202426 Mar 2024
Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 16th May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for FY ended 31st March, 2024 Recommended dividend of Rs. 8.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (85%) for the financial year 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 16th May, 2024 approved, inter alia, the following: 1. Audited financial statements, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Financial Results). 2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 8.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (85%), for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 12th August, 2024 to 23rd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for determining the shareholders entitled for the aforesaid dividend. The dividend, if declared by shareholders at the AGM, shall be paid on or after 29th August, 2024 but before 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024) The Company submitted, on 16th May, 2024, the financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In the notes forming part of the aforesaid results, the amount of Rs. 8.50 per share of proposed dividend was inadvertently missed. Kindly take on record updated notes forming part of the aforesaid results incorporating the aforesaid proposed amount of dividend per share. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Reply letter of the Company along with advisory letters of the Stock Exchanges are enclosed.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Dec 2023
Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 6th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023. Intimation of Trading Window Closure from 31st December, 2023 to 8th February, 2024. ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 06 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. This is to inform unaudited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Endurance Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Endurance Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.