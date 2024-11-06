Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 26 Sep 2024

Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Endurance Technologies Limited is informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday 6th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024. Submission of Machine - readable copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 26 Jun 2024

Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (PIT Code) the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday 1st July 2024 up to 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results i.e. Thursday 15th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Appointment of Independent Director w.e.f September 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 26 Mar 2024

Endurance Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 16th May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for FY ended 31st March, 2024 Recommended dividend of Rs. 8.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (85%) for the financial year 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 16th May, 2024 approved, inter alia, the following: 1. Audited financial statements, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Financial Results). 2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 8.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (85%), for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 12th August, 2024 to 23rd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for determining the shareholders entitled for the aforesaid dividend. The dividend, if declared by shareholders at the AGM, shall be paid on or after 29th August, 2024 but before 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024) The Company submitted, on 16th May, 2024, the financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In the notes forming part of the aforesaid results, the amount of Rs. 8.50 per share of proposed dividend was inadvertently missed. Kindly take on record updated notes forming part of the aforesaid results incorporating the aforesaid proposed amount of dividend per share. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 22 Dec 2023