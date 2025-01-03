₹65,179.64
(-210.05)(-0.32%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹65,512.25
Prev. Close
₹65,389.7
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹65,073
₹65,656.2
Performance
One Week (%)
0.29
One Month (%)
1.43
One Year (%)
30.34
YTD (%)
20.67
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Coromandel International Ltd
1,958.3
1,968.8
1,940.2
2,53,586
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
753.7
732.55
11,12,144
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Godrej Industries Ltd
1,149.3
1,195.95
1,145.55
1,13,945
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,441.25
1,460
1,325.65
31,51,264
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
CRISIL Ltd
6,108.15
6,280
6,081.55
64,824
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,735
1,750
1,715.8
4,99,008
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
KEI Industries Ltd
4,363.85
4,519.2
4,338.35
1,27,562
Thermax Ltd
4,139.7
4,316.95
4,090
3,44,227
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Indian Bank
524.35
532.5
523.35
8,27,666
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,574.4
1,622
1,566.5
2,71,530
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.91
254.29
242.25
1,15,83,547
Uno Minda Ltd
1,066.55
1,073.25
1,048
3,09,044
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,656.25
1,682
1,646.7
3,20,450
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,873.75
2,991.95
2,857.15
1,41,790
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
759.1
774.8
752.6
30,52,195
Biocon Ltd
369.25
377
368
21,42,380
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.55
234.29
220.61
3,57,28,341
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.65
1,170.5
1,128.7
4,06,827
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Torrent Power Ltd
1,513.45
1,540.25
1,508
2,99,736
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
732.05
739.05
717.8
30,83,603
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Syngene International Ltd
856.85
878.9
851.4
3,34,054
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
432.1
439.5
430
25,36,413
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,255.2
2,293.6
2,245
3,13,241
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
1,007.55
977
52,14,010
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,131.4
15,412.9
15,100
45,259
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
