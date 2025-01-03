iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50

Nifty Midcap150 SHARE PRICE

65,179.64

(-210.05)negative-bottom arrow(-0.32%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

65,512.25

Prev. Close

65,389.7

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

65,073

65,656.2

Performance

One Week (%)

0.29

One Month (%)

1.43

One Year (%)

30.34

YTD (%)

20.67

Nifty Midcap150 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Coromandel International Ltd

1,958.3

1,968.8

1,940.2

2,53,586

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

753.7

732.55

11,12,144

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Godrej Industries Ltd

1,149.3

1,195.95

1,145.55

1,13,945

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,441.25

1,460

1,325.65

31,51,264

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

CRISIL Ltd

6,108.15

6,280

6,081.55

64,824

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,735

1,750

1,715.8

4,99,008

Federal Bank Ltd

205.25

207.23

204.69

54,82,505

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

KEI Industries Ltd

4,363.85

4,519.2

4,338.35

1,27,562

Thermax Ltd

4,139.7

4,316.95

4,090

3,44,227

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

Indian Bank

524.35

532.5

523.35

8,27,666

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,574.4

1,622

1,566.5

2,71,530

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.91

254.29

242.25

1,15,83,547

Uno Minda Ltd

1,066.55

1,073.25

1,048

3,09,044

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.9

2,297.85

2,231.15

15,90,519

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,656.25

1,682

1,646.7

3,20,450

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,873.75

2,991.95

2,857.15

1,41,790

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

759.1

774.8

752.6

30,52,195

Biocon Ltd

369.25

377

368

21,42,380

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.55

234.29

220.61

3,57,28,341

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,734.1

2,830.6

2,724

5,29,284

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.65

1,170.5

1,128.7

4,06,827

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Torrent Power Ltd

1,513.45

1,540.25

1,508

2,99,736

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

BSE Ltd

5,339.75

5,561.4

5,313.1

10,58,237

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

732.05

739.05

717.8

30,83,603

Coforge Ltd

9,669.65

9,745

9,531.05

3,00,187

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,744.2

9,847.75

9,680.2

45,425

Syngene International Ltd

856.85

878.9

851.4

3,34,054

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

432.1

439.5

430

25,36,413

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,255.2

2,293.6

2,245

3,13,241

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.8

1,007.55

977

52,14,010

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

777.8

792.9

757.4

69,52,814

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,131.4

15,412.9

15,100

45,259

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

