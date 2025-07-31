iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

31 Jul 2025 , 03:56 PM

DCB Bank’s stock took a sharp hit on July 31, slipping as much as 5.10% during the day, after its quarterly earnings failed to inspire confidence among investors. The private lender reported a 17% rise in Net Interest Income (NII) for the April–June period, which came in at ₹581 crore. Despite the growth, margins were under pressure.

Net profit also rose 20% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, largely helped by a strong jump in other income, which increased to ₹236 crore from ₹143 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the asset quality front, there wasn’t much movement. Gross NPAs were steady at 2.98%, almost flat compared to 2.99% at the end of March. However, Net NPAs ticked up slightly to 1.22% from 1.12% in the previous quarter.

What caught the Street’s attention was the sharp rise in provisions, which more than quadrupled from the same quarter last year. The bank set aside ₹115.1 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹67.2 crore in Q4 and just ₹28.4 crore a year ago.

Slippages also saw a noticeable jump, coming in at ₹580 crore, compared to ₹365 crore last quarter and ₹372 crore in the year-ago period, a signal that fresh stress is building up in parts of the loan book.

Meanwhile, the bank’s Net Interest Margins (NIMs) shrank by 19 basis points, down to 3.2% from 3.39% in the March quarter, adding further pressure on profitability.

Return on Assets (RoA) also reflected the strain, dropping to 0.81% on an annualised basis, versus 0.95% in Q4 and 0.82% a year ago. On the business front, though, DCB Bank continued to grow at a healthy clip. Loan book expanded 21% to ₹51,215 crore, while deposits climbed 20% year-on-year to ₹62,039 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bank News
  • DCB Bank
  • DCB Bank News
  • Indian Market News
  • quarterly result
  • Quarterly result Update
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:59 PM
HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:57 PM
DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:56 PM
Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|02:42 PM
Orchid Pharma buyback rights to novel antibiotic; stock up 5%

Orchid Pharma buyback rights to novel antibiotic; stock up 5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|02:38 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.