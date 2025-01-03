₹24,879.84
(-148.95)(-0.59%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹25,058.25
Prev. Close
₹25,028.8
Market Cap.
₹2,66,64,975.36
Div Yield
1.22
PE
22.79
PB
22.79
₹24,849.9
₹25,060.9
Performance
One Week (%)
1.69
One Month (%)
-0.67
One Year (%)
14.46
YTD (%)
8.31
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,607.95
11,996.7
11,525
57,648
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.7
553.7
546.05
21,42,439
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
3,719.9
3,651.45
12,89,985
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Shree Cement Ltd
26,096.25
26,955
26,001
27,471
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,320.25
1,330.6
1,270.55
45,75,107
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.06
236.77
229.66
1,08,92,514
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
529
514.05
38,13,848
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,407.25
7,500
7,359.25
15,05,827
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.6
2,619
2,556.6
9,32,296
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Bank of Baroda
241.64
245.1
240.8
1,13,03,985
Canara Bank
101.45
103.14
101.16
1,92,66,079
Union Bank of India
124.06
126.85
122.24
1,76,09,110
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.9
1,093.5
1,079.8
73,56,952
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
DLF Ltd
828.05
839.85
824.15
21,24,806
Punjab National Bank
106.4
107.25
105.22
3,46,64,723
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,482.95
2,514
2,467.5
7,66,521
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.4
917.9
902.35
8,88,092
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.8
474.85
460.3
1,28,54,763
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.7
156.8
152.84
2,03,03,832
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
Adani Power Ltd
520.45
532.25
518.05
29,54,097
REC Ltd
538.05
544.7
519.85
1,45,62,464
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
957.85
962.1
939.3
17,01,683
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.45
310.9
304.25
2,52,68,056
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,116.65
1,122
1,090.35
58,33,297
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623
624.05
615.65
29,56,664
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
673.6
677.3
662.85
12,52,465
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,447.7
1,451
1,424.9
11,07,199
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838.2
1,843.9
1,803.75
9,00,914
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.2
654
640.8
36,14,949
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
JSW Energy Ltd
634.4
646.9
631.7
23,40,745
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
1,720
1,692
15,63,472
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,466.2
4,563.95
4,440
7,01,987
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,399.55
1,412.15
1,366.6
9,07,689
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.65
750.8
725
7,98,893
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,025.2
4,165.9
3,820
92,83,718
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
821.25
831
810
25,49,547
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.25
1,069.9
1,036
21,42,238
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
