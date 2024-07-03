Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹106.37
Prev. Close₹106.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹45,042.73
Day's High₹106.37
Day's Low₹101.28
52 Week's High₹142.9
52 Week's Low₹92.4
Book Value₹96.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,16,929.2
P/E9.56
EPS11.13
Divi. Yield1.35
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.Read More
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,202.2
2,202.2
2,202.2
2,095.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,04,274.37
97,653.46
93,284.69
88,841.77
Net Worth
1,06,476.57
99,855.66
95,486.89
90,937.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
14,867.33
20,423.6
12,383.76
17,039.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ekta Pasricha
Executive Director
Kalyan Kumar
Non Official Director
Pankaj Joshi
Non Official Director
Sanjeev Kumar Singhal
Nominee (Govt)
Pankaj Sharma
Executive Director
Binod Kumar
Executive Director
M. Paramasivam
Chairman & Independent Directo
K G Ananthakrishnan
Nominee (RBI)
Uma Sankar
Director (Shareholder)
Jatinder Singh Bajaj.
Executive Director
Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra
Director (Shareholder)
Ambarish Ojha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Punjab National Bank
Summary
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a state-owned commercial bank located in New Delhi. PNB is one of the leading commercial banks in India. They offer banking products, and also operate credit card and debit card business, bullion business, life and non-life insurance business, and gold coins and asset management business. They are recognized as the bank offering highest levels of customer satisfaction in Delhi and Chennai. As on 31 December 2020, PNBs domestic branch network stood at 10,925 along with 13,914ATMs. The bank has four overseas branches in Hong Kong, Dubai and Offshore Banking Unit in Mumbai and Representative Offices (RO) at Dubai (UAE), Shanghai (China), Sydney (Australia) and Dhaka (Bangladesh). The bank has two overseas subsidiaries viz. PNB International Ltd. (UK) and Druk PNB Bank Ltd (Bhutan). The bank also has one associate company viz. JSC Tengri Bank (Kazakhstan) and one Joint Venture Bank in Nepal i.e. Everest Bank Ltd. The bank has got permission from RBI for opening Representative office in Yangon (Mynamar). Punjab National Bank was incorporated in the year 1895 at Lahore, undivided India. The Bank has the distinction of being the first Indian bank to have been started solely with Indian capital. In the year 1940, the Bank absorbed Bhagwan Dass Bank, a scheduled bank located in Delhi circle. In the year 1951, they acquired the 39 branches of Bharat Bank and in the year 1961, they acquired Universal Bank of India.Punjab National Bank was nationalised in Ju
Read More
The Punjab National Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹116929.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Punjab National Bank is 9.56 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab National Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab National Bank is ₹92.4 and ₹142.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Punjab National Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.34%, 3 Years at 40.95%, 1 Year at 10.32%, 6 Month at -12.53%, 3 Month at 1.28% and 1 Month at -1.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.