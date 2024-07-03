iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab National Bank Share Price

101.74
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open106.37
  • Day's High106.37
  • 52 Wk High142.9
  • Prev. Close106.4
  • Day's Low101.28
  • 52 Wk Low 92.4
  • Turnover (lac)45,042.73
  • P/E9.56
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value96.34
  • EPS11.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,16,929.2
  • Div. Yield1.35
Loading...
Punjab National Bank KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

106.37

Prev. Close

106.4

Turnover(Lac.)

45,042.73

Day's High

106.37

Day's Low

101.28

52 Week's High

142.9

52 Week's Low

92.4

Book Value

96.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,16,929.2

P/E

9.56

EPS

11.13

Divi. Yield

1.35

Punjab National Bank Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

Punjab National Bank NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

29 Jul 2024|12:55 PM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Punjab National Bank SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.07%

Non-Promoter- 20.28%

Institutions: 20.27%

Non-Institutions: 9.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Punjab National Bank FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,202.2

2,202.2

2,202.2

2,095.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,04,274.37

97,653.46

93,284.69

88,841.77

Net Worth

1,06,476.57

99,855.66

95,486.89

90,937.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

14,867.33

20,423.6

12,383.76

17,039.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Punjab National Bank Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Punjab National Bank

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ekta Pasricha

Executive Director

Kalyan Kumar

Non Official Director

Pankaj Joshi

Non Official Director

Sanjeev Kumar Singhal

Nominee (Govt)

Pankaj Sharma

Executive Director

Binod Kumar

Executive Director

M. Paramasivam

Chairman & Independent Directo

K G Ananthakrishnan

Nominee (RBI)

Uma Sankar

Director (Shareholder)

Jatinder Singh Bajaj.

Executive Director

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra

Director (Shareholder)

Ambarish Ojha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Punjab National Bank

Summary

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a state-owned commercial bank located in New Delhi. PNB is one of the leading commercial banks in India. They offer banking products, and also operate credit card and debit card business, bullion business, life and non-life insurance business, and gold coins and asset management business. They are recognized as the bank offering highest levels of customer satisfaction in Delhi and Chennai. As on 31 December 2020, PNBs domestic branch network stood at 10,925 along with 13,914ATMs. The bank has four overseas branches in Hong Kong, Dubai and Offshore Banking Unit in Mumbai and Representative Offices (RO) at Dubai (UAE), Shanghai (China), Sydney (Australia) and Dhaka (Bangladesh). The bank has two overseas subsidiaries viz. PNB International Ltd. (UK) and Druk PNB Bank Ltd (Bhutan). The bank also has one associate company viz. JSC Tengri Bank (Kazakhstan) and one Joint Venture Bank in Nepal i.e. Everest Bank Ltd. The bank has got permission from RBI for opening Representative office in Yangon (Mynamar). Punjab National Bank was incorporated in the year 1895 at Lahore, undivided India. The Bank has the distinction of being the first Indian bank to have been started solely with Indian capital. In the year 1940, the Bank absorbed Bhagwan Dass Bank, a scheduled bank located in Delhi circle. In the year 1951, they acquired the 39 branches of Bharat Bank and in the year 1961, they acquired Universal Bank of India.Punjab National Bank was nationalised in Ju
Company FAQs

What is the Punjab National Bank share price today?

The Punjab National Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab National Bank?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹116929.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank?

The PE and PB ratios of Punjab National Bank is 9.56 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Punjab National Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab National Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab National Bank is ₹92.4 and ₹142.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Punjab National Bank?

Punjab National Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.34%, 3 Years at 40.95%, 1 Year at 10.32%, 6 Month at -12.53%, 3 Month at 1.28% and 1 Month at -1.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Punjab National Bank?

The shareholding pattern of Punjab National Bank is as follows:
Promoters - 70.08 %
Institutions - 20.08 %
Public - 9.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

