|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
70.07%
70.07%
70.07%
73.14%
73.14%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
20.01%
20.27%
20.07%
16.28%
17.18%
Non-Institutions
9.9%
9.64%
9.84%
10.57%
9.67%
Total Non-Promoter
29.92%
29.92%
29.92%
26.85%
26.85%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.Read More
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank's ability to attract and retain customer cash.Read More
