Punjab National Bank Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
14,867.33
20,423.6
12,383.76
17,039.07
Other operating items
Operating
14,867.33
20,423.6
12,383.76
17,039.07
Capital expenditure
1,459.83
1,889.94
436.78
359.17
Free cash flow
16,327.16
22,313.54
12,820.54
17,398.24
Equity raised
79,622.16
76,647.84
74,863.02
68,227.35
Investing
28,879.55
7,968.94
6,091.45
13,889.31
Financing
11,55,763.25
11,04,375.06
9,73,672.13
8,73,160.9
Dividends paid
0
0
612.32
362.07
Net in cash
12,80,592.12
12,11,305.38
10,68,059.46
9,73,037.87
