Punjab National Bank Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
35,111.47
32,759.89
32,976.47
30,527.38
29,857.05
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
24.9
15.52
20.82
8.46
-0.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,714.14
3,975.86
3,342.2
2,432.77
1,990.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,714.14
3,975.86
3,342.2
2,432.77
1,990.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.27
3.61
3.04
2.21
1.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,298.59
2,202.2
2,202.2
2,202.2
2,202.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
87.09
83.33
80.69
75.68
72.97
PBDTM(%)
22.09
19.73
17.22
13.04
10.34
PATM(%)
14.55
12.75
10.81
8.08
6.56
