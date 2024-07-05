iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

5 Jul 2024 , 10:58 AM

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned bank, announced a satisfactory performance in its fiscal year’s first quarter business update on Thursday (July 4). The bank’s global operations grew 3.8% quarter on quarter and 10.3% year on year.

Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank’s ability to attract and retain customer cash. Domestic deposits increased by 2.7% quarter on quarter and 8.1% year on year.

PNB’s global advances increased significantly by 5.1% quarter on quarter and 12.7% year on year. Domestic advances increased by 5% quarter over quarter and 12.1% year over year.

Punjab National Bank’s net profit increased 160% to ₹3,010.27 Crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. Several major aspects contributed to the bank’s performance, including a fall in the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio, which stood at 5.73%, down from 6.24% in the previous quarter and 8.74% last year.

PNB’s total interest earned in Q4 increased to ₹28,113.43 Crore. This was 18% higher than the lender’s ₹23,848.61 Crore reported in the same period last year. NII increased by 9.1% to ₹10,363 Crore from ₹9,498.8 Crore in the same period last year.

Provisions (excluding tax and contingencies) decreased by 58.5% year-on-year to ₹1588.05 Crore. Provisions for non-performing assets fell 45.9% to ₹1,957.9 Crore. On March 31, 2023, the capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved to 15.97%, up from 15.50%. In the current quarter, total income reached ₹32,361 Crore, up from ₹27,269 Crore in the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Banking
  • PNB
  • result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.