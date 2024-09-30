iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank News Today

98.64
(-3.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM
PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

29 Jul 2024|12:55 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM
PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank's ability to attract and retain customer cash.

5 Jul 2024|10:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.