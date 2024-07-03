iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab National Bank Annually Results

102.03
(0.06%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

1,22,394.01

99,084.88

88,339.49

94,169.95

64,306.13

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

49.95

10.33

46.85

132.62

46.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9,107.2

3,348.45

3,860.74

2,561.98

438.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9,107.2

3,348.45

3,860.74

2,561.98

438.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.27

3.04

3.53

2.64

0.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

75

0

32

0

0

Equity

2,202.2

2,202.2

2,202.2

2,095.54

1,347.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

75.06

65.26

67.44

66.62

68.87

PBDTM(%)

12.22

5.59

6.02

4.61

1.5

PATM(%)

7.63

3.53

4.82

2.62

0.66

Punjab Natl.Bank: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

29 Jul 2024|12:55 PM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More
PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

5 Jul 2024|10:58 AM

Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank's ability to attract and retain customer cash.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

