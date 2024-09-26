Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|90
|₹0.050%
|2,56,0000%
|-
|-
|95
|₹0.050%
|21,04,0000%
|-
|-
|97.5
|₹0.050%
|4,80,0000%
|2,24,000-24.32%
|₹7.244%
|100
|₹0.05-50%
|25,20,000-16%
|3,92,000-2%
|₹4.4564.81%
|102.5
|₹0.05-80%
|17,68,000-8.67%
|16,80,000-52.05%
|₹2.3228.57%
|105
|₹0.05-92.85%
|26,32,000-40.29%
|11,52,000-73.72%
|₹0.05-80%
|107.5
|₹0.25-91.07%
|8,32,000-60.15%
|49,44,000-32.08%
|₹0.05-50%
|110
|₹2.7-48.57%
|57,44,000-22.12%
|50,88,000-5.07%
|₹0.050%
|112.5
|₹5.1-34.19%
|47,04,000-12.36%
|1,06,08,0004.90%
|₹0.050%
|115
|₹7.45-27.31%
|36,16,000-23.25%
|76,80,0002.78%
|₹0.050%
|117.5
|₹9.75-22.92%
|21,36,000-13.87%
|1,47,60,0001.99%
|₹0.050%
|120
|₹12.85-14.9%
|35,36,000-0.67%
|21,68,0003.04%
|₹0.050%
|122.5
|₹15.85-9.16%
|1,84,000-55.76%
|76,40,0002.24%
|₹0.050%
|125
|₹17.85-10.97%
|26,96,000-22.70%
|10,08,0000.8%
|₹0.050%
|127.5
|₹20.6-8.44%
|88,000-26.66%
|60,48,0000.93%
|₹0.050%
|130
|₹22.75-9.72%
|11,04,000-28.86%
|7,92,0000%
|₹0.050%
|132.5
|₹27.30%
|16,0000%
|13,92,0000.57%
|₹0.050%
|135
|₹28-6.51%
|2,48,000-66.66%
|2,96,0000%
|₹0.050%
|137.5
|₹30.55-6.43%
|24,0000%
|29,04,0000%
|₹0.050%
|140
|₹32.75-6.82%
|3,52,000-36.23%
|48,0000%
|₹0.050%
|142.5
|-
|-
|2,96,0000%
|₹0.050%
|145
|₹39.5-1.61%
|48,000-33.33%
