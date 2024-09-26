iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank Option Chain

98.64
(-3.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--90₹0.050%2,56,0000%
--95₹0.050%21,04,0000%
--97.5₹0.050%4,80,0000%
2,24,000-24.32%₹7.244%100₹0.05-50%25,20,000-16%
3,92,000-2%₹4.4564.81%102.5₹0.05-80%17,68,000-8.67%
16,80,000-52.05%₹2.3228.57%105₹0.05-92.85%26,32,000-40.29%
11,52,000-73.72%₹0.05-80%107.5₹0.25-91.07%8,32,000-60.15%
49,44,000-32.08%₹0.05-50%110₹2.7-48.57%57,44,000-22.12%
50,88,000-5.07%₹0.050%112.5₹5.1-34.19%47,04,000-12.36%
1,06,08,0004.90%₹0.050%115₹7.45-27.31%36,16,000-23.25%
76,80,0002.78%₹0.050%117.5₹9.75-22.92%21,36,000-13.87%
1,47,60,0001.99%₹0.050%120₹12.85-14.9%35,36,000-0.67%
21,68,0003.04%₹0.050%122.5₹15.85-9.16%1,84,000-55.76%
76,40,0002.24%₹0.050%125₹17.85-10.97%26,96,000-22.70%
10,08,0000.8%₹0.050%127.5₹20.6-8.44%88,000-26.66%
60,48,0000.93%₹0.050%130₹22.75-9.72%11,04,000-28.86%
7,92,0000%₹0.050%132.5₹27.30%16,0000%
13,92,0000.57%₹0.050%135₹28-6.51%2,48,000-66.66%
2,96,0000%₹0.050%137.5₹30.55-6.43%24,0000%
29,04,0000%₹0.050%140₹32.75-6.82%3,52,000-36.23%
48,0000%₹0.050%142.5--
2,96,0000%₹0.050%145₹39.5-1.61%48,000-33.33%

Punjab Natl.Bank: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|12:55 PM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More
PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|10:58 AM

Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank's ability to attract and retain customer cash.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.