Invest wise with Expert advice

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024 , 08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

UltraTech Cement: The cement company has authorised the acquisition of a 28.42% share from India Cements’ promoters, according to sources. UltraTech will acquire N Srinivasan’s 28.42% interest in India Cements, raising its ownership to 51%.

ICICI Bank: Over the weekend, the private sector lender disclosed quarterly earnings for the period April to June 2024. The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 4.36%, while net interest income (NII) increased by 7.3% year on year to ₹19,552.9 Crore. The net profit for the three-month period increased by 14.6% year on year to ₹11,059.1 core.

Punjab National Bank: The lender’s net interest income (NII) increased by 10.2% year on year to ₹10,476.2 Crore from April to June 2024. The bank posted its highest quarterly profit of ₹3251.5 Crore due to improved indices such as net interest income, recovery, and CASA.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has given the business a contract to build the 2×800 MW Koderma phase-II thermal power station in Jharkhand’s Koderma district. The order’s worth exceeds ₹10,000 Crore, excluding taxes and customs.

SBI Cards: The credit card issuer reported a slight YoY increase in net profit at ₹594.5 Crore for the first quarter of FY25. The company’s income from operations climbed by 11.4% to ₹4,358.6 Crore, up from ₹3,911.9 Crore in the previous fiscal period ending June 30, 2024.

NTPC: The state-owned power generation company’s income increased by 13.5% year on year to ₹44,419 Crore in the April-June 2024 quarter. In Q1 FY25, the company’s profit increased by 11% year on year to ₹4,511 Crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company’s net earnings fell to ₹1,392 Crore in the April-June 2024 quarter. DRL’s sales exceeded estimates by over 7%, reaching ₹7,672 Crore for the quarter under review. It is 14% higher than the company’s revenue for the same quarter last year.

Biocon: The US FDA issued Form 483 with ten observations at the company’s Bengaluru location. The factory was inspected by US regulators from July 15 to July 26.

MCX: The commodity exchange recorded a 26.2% sequential increase in net profit. Revenue climbed 29.4%, while EBITDA increased 30% quarter over quarter.

Hindustan Zinc: On July 25, 2024, Hindustan Zinc Ltd received an order from the Assessment Unit of the Income Tax Department’s National Faceless Assessment Centre (NFAC) levying a ₹1,884 Crore tax demand.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

