|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 Outcome of board Meeting under regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Earnings Call Transcript - Quarter/Half-year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares of face value Rs.2 each by Punjab National Bank in terms of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Exchange is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Saturday 27 July 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited/ Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Banks Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Bank which was closed from 01st July 2024 (intimated vide communication dated 26.06.2024) shall remain closed till 29 July 2024. The above is being submitted in compliance with Regulation 29 & 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27.07.2024 has considered and approved the Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|Initiation of Stake sale in the Associate of the Bank
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. b) recommend dividend if any subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT 1 Bonds and Tier II Bonds in one or more tranches during FY 2024-25. Further to our intimation dated 22.03.2024, the Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. 28 March, 2024 has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs.10,000 Crore through Basel Ill Compliant Bonds (Additional Tier-I Bonds up to Rs.7000 Crore and Tier- II Bonds up to Rs.3000 Crore), to be raised in one or more tranches during FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Bank. The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today has accorded approval for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Tuesday, 05th March, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited/ Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023 Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
