iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Punjab National Bank Board Meeting

100.66
(2.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Punjab Natl.Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 Outcome of board Meeting under regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Earnings Call Transcript - Quarter/Half-year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares of face value Rs.2 each by Punjab National Bank in terms of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended
Board Meeting27 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Exchange is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Saturday 27 July 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited/ Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Banks Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Bank which was closed from 01st July 2024 (intimated vide communication dated 26.06.2024) shall remain closed till 29 July 2024. The above is being submitted in compliance with Regulation 29 & 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27.07.2024 has considered and approved the Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting4 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Initiation of Stake sale in the Associate of the Bank
Board Meeting9 May 20243 May 2024
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. b) recommend dividend if any subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT 1 Bonds and Tier II Bonds in one or more tranches during FY 2024-25. Further to our intimation dated 22.03.2024, the Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. 28 March, 2024 has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs.10,000 Crore through Basel Ill Compliant Bonds (Additional Tier-I Bonds up to Rs.7000 Crore and Tier- II Bonds up to Rs.3000 Crore), to be raised in one or more tranches during FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Bank. The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today has accorded approval for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Tuesday, 05th March, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited/ Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023 Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Punjab Natl.Bank: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|12:55 PM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More
PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|10:58 AM

Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank's ability to attract and retain customer cash.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.