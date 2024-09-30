|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|31 Jul 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|EGM 07/09/2024
|EGM
|29 Jan 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today has accorded approval for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Tuesday, 05th March, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Newspaper Publication- Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Notice of the EGM Punjab National Bank has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Newspaper Publication- Detailed Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Proceedings of the EGM held on 05.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) EGM of the Bank- Scrutinizers Report and Results of e-voting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
