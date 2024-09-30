iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Punjab National Bank AGM

99.28
(0.88%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:29:59 PM

Punjab Natl.Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jun 20249 May 2024
Approved convening of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Bank on Saturday, 29 June, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (1ST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Annual General Meeting of the Bank, Record Date and Book Closure Proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) AGM- Scrutinizers Report and Results of E-voting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

Punjab Natl.Bank: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|12:55 PM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More
PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

PNB Reports Strong Q1 Growth Across Key Metrics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|10:58 AM

Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank's ability to attract and retain customer cash.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab National Bank

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.