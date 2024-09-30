|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jun 2024
|9 May 2024
|Approved convening of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Bank on Saturday, 29 June, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (1ST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Annual General Meeting of the Bank, Record Date and Book Closure Proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) AGM- Scrutinizers Report and Results of E-voting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
