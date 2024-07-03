iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Cement Ltd Share Price

25,908.6
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open26,121
  • Day's High26,327.95
  • 52 Wk High30,737.75
  • Prev. Close26,096.25
  • Day's Low25,780.75
  • 52 Wk Low 23,500
  • Turnover (lac)8,481.18
  • P/E52.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5,763.55
  • EPS500.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93,480.17
  • Div. Yield0.4
  • Open27,448.75
  • Day's High27,536.15
  • Spot27,402.35
  • Prev. Close27,513
  • Day's Low27,052.4
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot25
  • OI(Chg %)-8,750 (-32.35%)
  • Roll Over%6.03
  • Roll Cost1.62
  • Traded Vol.45,300 (-51.81%)
Shree Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

26,121

Prev. Close

26,096.25

Turnover(Lac.)

8,481.18

Day's High

26,327.95

Day's Low

25,780.75

52 Week's High

30,737.75

52 Week's Low

23,500

Book Value

5,763.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93,480.17

P/E

52.14

EPS

500.77

Divi. Yield

0.4

Shree Cement Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 55

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

Shree Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

12 Nov 2024|12:01 PM

Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Shree Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.55%

Non-Promoter- 24.85%

Institutions: 24.85%

Non-Institutions: 12.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.08

36.08

36.08

36.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20,348.41

18,252.36

17,234.79

15,213.99

Net Worth

20,384.49

18,288.44

17,270.87

15,250.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,305.88

12,668.87

11,904

9,833.1

yoy growth (%)

12.92

6.42

21.06

14.41

Raw materials

-1,138.56

-875.64

-768.24

-770.35

As % of sales

7.95

6.91

6.45

7.83

Employee costs

-807.23

-759.72

-731.01

-588.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,930.92

3,025.72

1,960.21

1,827.16

Depreciation

-1,036.48

-1,139.9

-1,699.42

-899.4

Tax paid

-554.3

-713.79

-390.03

-442.98

Working capital

445.92

-1,463.9

-180.69

204.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.92

6.42

21.06

14.41

Op profit growth

-8.34

8.3

48.59

-1.6

EBIT growth

-3.79

45.67

14.48

18.2

Net profit growth

2.79

47.23

13.43

3.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20,403.8

22,396.54

18,763.91

17,034.22

12,868.39

Excise Duty

0

4,544.21

3,754.35

3,474.45

0

Net Sales

20,403.8

17,852.33

15,009.56

13,559.77

12,868.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

598.12

459.08

545.89

438.26

274.4

Shree Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

B G Bangur

Executive Chairman

H M Bangur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shreekant Somany

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S S Khandelwal

Vice Chairman

Prashant Bangur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjiv Krishnaji Shelgikar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Uma Ghurka

Independent Director

Zubair Ahmed

Managing Director

Neeraj Akhoury

Independent Director

S K Roongta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Cement Ltd

Summary

Shree Cement Ltd. is one of Indias premier cement makers. The companys manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across six states. The company has a consolidated cement production capacity of 46.40 million tonnes per annum(MTPA) and a power generation capacity of 888.6 MW. They have three brands under their portfolio, namely Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong Cement. Their manufacturing units are located at Beawar, Ras, Khushkhera Suratgarh and Jobner (Jaipur) in Rajasthan, Laksar (Roorkee) in Uttarakhand, Aurangabad in Bihar, Panipat in Haryana, Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The company is headquartered in Kolkata, India.Shree Cement Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979. The company is presently promoted by Calcutta-based industrialists Hari M Bangur. The Company is one of the largest cement producers in Rajasthan (Beawar) and is the largest single location manufacturer in Northern India. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook new activities in the field of leasing and hire purchase. The company made a tie up with Christian Pfeiffer & Company, Germany, for installing a horizontal impact crusher to pre-crush clinker before using it in the cement mill for upgrading cement output and save energy. Also, they made a tie up with IKN, Germany, for incorporating their KIDS system in the clinker cooler.In the year 1997, the company commissioned their second plant with the capacity of 1.24 million
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Cement Ltd share price today?

The Shree Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25908.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Cement Ltd is ₹93480.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Cement Ltd is 52.14 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Cement Ltd is ₹23500 and ₹30737.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Cement Ltd?

Shree Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.32%, 3 Years at -1.43%, 1 Year at -7.53%, 6 Month at -4.70%, 3 Month at -0.62% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.55 %
Institutions - 24.86 %
Public - 12.59 %

