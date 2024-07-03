Summary

Shree Cement Ltd. is one of Indias premier cement makers. The companys manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across six states. The company has a consolidated cement production capacity of 46.40 million tonnes per annum(MTPA) and a power generation capacity of 888.6 MW. They have three brands under their portfolio, namely Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong Cement. Their manufacturing units are located at Beawar, Ras, Khushkhera Suratgarh and Jobner (Jaipur) in Rajasthan, Laksar (Roorkee) in Uttarakhand, Aurangabad in Bihar, Panipat in Haryana, Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The company is headquartered in Kolkata, India.Shree Cement Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979. The company is presently promoted by Calcutta-based industrialists Hari M Bangur. The Company is one of the largest cement producers in Rajasthan (Beawar) and is the largest single location manufacturer in Northern India. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook new activities in the field of leasing and hire purchase. The company made a tie up with Christian Pfeiffer & Company, Germany, for installing a horizontal impact crusher to pre-crush clinker before using it in the cement mill for upgrading cement output and save energy. Also, they made a tie up with IKN, Germany, for incorporating their KIDS system in the clinker cooler.In the year 1997, the company commissioned their second plant with the capacity of 1.24 million

