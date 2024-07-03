SectorCement
Open₹26,121
Prev. Close₹26,096.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,481.18
Day's High₹26,327.95
Day's Low₹25,780.75
52 Week's High₹30,737.75
52 Week's Low₹23,500
Book Value₹5,763.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93,480.17
P/E52.14
EPS500.77
Divi. Yield0.4
Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20,348.41
18,252.36
17,234.79
15,213.99
Net Worth
20,384.49
18,288.44
17,270.87
15,250.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,305.88
12,668.87
11,904
9,833.1
yoy growth (%)
12.92
6.42
21.06
14.41
Raw materials
-1,138.56
-875.64
-768.24
-770.35
As % of sales
7.95
6.91
6.45
7.83
Employee costs
-807.23
-759.72
-731.01
-588.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,930.92
3,025.72
1,960.21
1,827.16
Depreciation
-1,036.48
-1,139.9
-1,699.42
-899.4
Tax paid
-554.3
-713.79
-390.03
-442.98
Working capital
445.92
-1,463.9
-180.69
204.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.92
6.42
21.06
14.41
Op profit growth
-8.34
8.3
48.59
-1.6
EBIT growth
-3.79
45.67
14.48
18.2
Net profit growth
2.79
47.23
13.43
3.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,403.8
22,396.54
18,763.91
17,034.22
12,868.39
Excise Duty
0
4,544.21
3,754.35
3,474.45
0
Net Sales
20,403.8
17,852.33
15,009.56
13,559.77
12,868.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
598.12
459.08
545.89
438.26
274.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
B G Bangur
Executive Chairman
H M Bangur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shreekant Somany
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S S Khandelwal
Vice Chairman
Prashant Bangur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjiv Krishnaji Shelgikar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Uma Ghurka
Independent Director
Zubair Ahmed
Managing Director
Neeraj Akhoury
Independent Director
S K Roongta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Cement Ltd
Summary
Shree Cement Ltd. is one of Indias premier cement makers. The companys manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across six states. The company has a consolidated cement production capacity of 46.40 million tonnes per annum(MTPA) and a power generation capacity of 888.6 MW. They have three brands under their portfolio, namely Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong Cement. Their manufacturing units are located at Beawar, Ras, Khushkhera Suratgarh and Jobner (Jaipur) in Rajasthan, Laksar (Roorkee) in Uttarakhand, Aurangabad in Bihar, Panipat in Haryana, Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The company is headquartered in Kolkata, India.Shree Cement Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979. The company is presently promoted by Calcutta-based industrialists Hari M Bangur. The Company is one of the largest cement producers in Rajasthan (Beawar) and is the largest single location manufacturer in Northern India. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook new activities in the field of leasing and hire purchase. The company made a tie up with Christian Pfeiffer & Company, Germany, for installing a horizontal impact crusher to pre-crush clinker before using it in the cement mill for upgrading cement output and save energy. Also, they made a tie up with IKN, Germany, for incorporating their KIDS system in the clinker cooler.In the year 1997, the company commissioned their second plant with the capacity of 1.24 million
The Shree Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25908.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Cement Ltd is ₹93480.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Cement Ltd is 52.14 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Cement Ltd is ₹23500 and ₹30737.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.32%, 3 Years at -1.43%, 1 Year at -7.53%, 6 Month at -4.70%, 3 Month at -0.62% and 1 Month at -3.91%.
