AGM 06/08/2024 In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at Rangmanch Auditorium, Bangur Nagar, Beawar - 305 901, Rajasthan at 11:30 A.M. (IST) along with the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Further, in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), the Company has fixed Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 as the cutoff date to determine the eligibility of the members to cast their vote by remote e-voting and voting during the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith the Summary of Proceedings of the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at 11:30 AM at Registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)