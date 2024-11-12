Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,305.88
12,668.87
11,904
9,833.1
yoy growth (%)
12.92
6.42
21.06
14.41
Raw materials
-1,138.56
-875.64
-768.24
-770.35
As % of sales
7.95
6.91
6.45
7.83
Employee costs
-807.23
-759.72
-731.01
-588.05
As % of sales
5.64
5.99
6.14
5.98
Other costs
-8,712.25
-7,053.68
-6,730.22
-6,001.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.89
55.67
56.53
61.03
Operating profit
3,647.84
3,979.83
3,674.53
2,472.78
OPM
25.49
31.41
30.86
25.14
Depreciation
-1,036.48
-1,139.9
-1,699.42
-899.4
Interest expense
-217.78
-247.1
-286.52
-135.27
Other income
537.34
432.89
271.62
389.05
Profit before tax
2,930.92
3,025.72
1,960.21
1,827.16
Taxes
-554.3
-713.79
-390.03
-442.98
Tax rate
-18.91
-23.59
-19.89
-24.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,376.62
2,311.93
1,570.18
1,384.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2,376.62
2,311.93
1,570.18
1,384.18
yoy growth (%)
2.79
47.23
13.43
3.36
NPM
16.61
18.24
13.19
14.07
