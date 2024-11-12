iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26,009.3
(0.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,305.88

12,668.87

11,904

9,833.1

yoy growth (%)

12.92

6.42

21.06

14.41

Raw materials

-1,138.56

-875.64

-768.24

-770.35

As % of sales

7.95

6.91

6.45

7.83

Employee costs

-807.23

-759.72

-731.01

-588.05

As % of sales

5.64

5.99

6.14

5.98

Other costs

-8,712.25

-7,053.68

-6,730.22

-6,001.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.89

55.67

56.53

61.03

Operating profit

3,647.84

3,979.83

3,674.53

2,472.78

OPM

25.49

31.41

30.86

25.14

Depreciation

-1,036.48

-1,139.9

-1,699.42

-899.4

Interest expense

-217.78

-247.1

-286.52

-135.27

Other income

537.34

432.89

271.62

389.05

Profit before tax

2,930.92

3,025.72

1,960.21

1,827.16

Taxes

-554.3

-713.79

-390.03

-442.98

Tax rate

-18.91

-23.59

-19.89

-24.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,376.62

2,311.93

1,570.18

1,384.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2,376.62

2,311.93

1,570.18

1,384.18

yoy growth (%)

2.79

47.23

13.43

3.36

NPM

16.61

18.24

13.19

14.07

Shree Cement : related Articles

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|12:01 PM

Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Cement Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.