Shree Cement Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,054.17
5,123.96
5,401.02
6,516.13
4,773.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
1,292.95
0
Net Sales
4,054.17
5,123.96
5,401.02
5,223.18
4,773.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
181.38
139.13
149.63
147.47
131.95
Total Income
4,235.55
5,263.09
5,550.65
5,370.65
4,905.62
Total Expenditure
3,440.69
4,196.78
3,979.19
3,959.23
3,887.63
PBIDT
794.86
1,066.31
1,571.46
1,411.42
1,017.99
Interest
55.71
56.2
62.06
54.92
67.05
PBDT
739.15
1,010.11
1,509.4
1,356.5
950.94
Depreciation
715.87
704.26
702.31
443.86
411.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.1
58.13
53.49
239.05
97.52
Deferred Tax
-61.46
-30.73
77.85
-28.26
-4.9
Reported Profit After Tax
76.64
278.45
675.75
701.85
446.62
Minority Interest After NP
0.2
-0.16
0.87
-0.04
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
76.44
278.61
674.88
701.89
446.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.44
278.61
674.88
701.89
446.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.18
77.22
187.04
194.54
123.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
500
0
Equity
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.6
20.81
29.09
27.02
21.32
PBDTM(%)
18.23
19.71
27.94
25.97
19.92
PATM(%)
1.89
5.43
12.51
13.43
9.35
