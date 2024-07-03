Shree Cement Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18,827.61
16,078.03
13,361.28
11,785.09
9,453.25
Excise Duty
3,739.44
3,325.89
2,715.96
2,460.31
0
Net Sales
15,088.17
12,752.14
10,645.32
9,324.78
9,453.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
448.49
313.36
408.53
318.03
176.23
Total Income
15,536.66
13,065.5
11,053.85
9,642.81
9,629.48
Total Expenditure
11,993.26
10,681.84
7,856.2
6,491.37
6,750.88
PBIDT
3,543.4
2,383.66
3,197.65
3,151.44
2,878.6
Interest
196.28
191.6
163.95
195.01
217.56
PBDT
3,347.12
2,192.06
3,033.7
2,956.43
2,661.04
Depreciation
1,195.01
1,187.85
849.15
932.13
1,343.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
458.45
298.83
490.23
539.23
419.95
Deferred Tax
-26.75
-38.55
16.79
-4.7
-109.46
Reported Profit After Tax
1,720.41
743.93
1,677.53
1,489.77
1,007.41
Minority Interest After NP
-0.41
-1
2.83
2.36
7.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,720.82
744.93
1,674.7
1,487.41
999.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,720.82
744.93
1,674.7
1,487.41
999.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
476.94
206.46
464.15
412.25
285.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
500
450
450
0
1,100
Equity
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.48
18.69
30.03
33.79
30.45
PBDTM(%)
22.18
17.18
28.49
31.7
28.14
PATM(%)
11.4
5.83
15.75
15.97
10.65
