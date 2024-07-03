Shree Cement Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,403.8
22,396.54
18,763.91
17,034.22
12,868.39
Excise Duty
0
4,544.21
3,754.35
3,474.45
0
Net Sales
20,403.8
17,852.33
15,009.56
13,559.77
12,868.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
598.12
459.08
545.89
438.26
274.4
Total Income
21,001.92
18,311.41
15,555.45
13,998.03
13,142.79
Total Expenditure
15,887.06
14,892.83
11,301.63
9,480.32
9,109.29
PBIDT
5,114.86
3,418.58
4,253.82
4,517.71
4,033.5
Interest
258.34
262.87
216.12
251.29
291.43
PBDT
4,856.52
3,155.71
4,037.7
4,266.42
3,742.07
Depreciation
1,897.32
1,660.67
1,145.88
1,262.34
1,807.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
511.94
97.94
443.4
755
525.08
Deferred Tax
51.1
127.96
111.81
-40.51
-134.88
Reported Profit After Tax
2,396.16
1,269.14
2,336.61
2,289.59
1,544.06
Minority Interest After NP
0.46
-1.56
4.67
3.72
8.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,395.7
1,270.7
2,331.94
2,285.87
1,535.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,395.7
1,270.7
2,331.94
2,285.87
1,535.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
663.98
325.18
646.31
633.54
435.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,050
1,000
900
600
1,100
Equity
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.06
19.14
28.34
33.31
31.34
PBDTM(%)
23.8
17.67
26.9
31.46
29.07
PATM(%)
11.74
7.1
15.56
16.88
11.99
