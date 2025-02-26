iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Shree Cement Gets ₹41.10 Crore GST Demand Notice from Bihar Tax Authorities

26 Feb 2025 , 11:13 PM

Rajasthan-based cement producer Shree Cement Ltd has said that it has received a GST demand order from Bihar’s Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Special Circle, Patna.

It has issued the demand order, dated February 24, 2025, for an aggregate payment of ₹41.10 crore, comprising tax, interest and penalties. While ₹23.55 crore is tax, ₹15.19 crore is interest and ₹2.35 crore is penalty.

This order has been issued in Form GST DRC-07, against differences in valuation by the tax officer and excess Input Tax Credit (ITC). The demand does not have adverse implications on its financials, Shree Cement added.

The firm said that it would contest the order by filing an appeal under Section 107 of the Bihar GST Act. The appeal shall be filed by May 23, 2025, within three months of receipt of the order.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Shree Cement Ltd closed at ₹28,100 on February 25, 2025 which is a 0.68% dip than the previous close. Shree Cement Ltd stock has witnessed a total of 7.66% surge in the last one year, and 11.81% gain in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Bihar Tax Authorities
  • GST Demand
  • GST Demand Notice
  • Shree Cement
  • Shree Cement news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shree Cement Gets ₹41.10 Crore GST Demand Notice from Bihar Tax Authorities

Shree Cement Gets ₹41.10 Crore GST Demand Notice from Bihar Tax Authorities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|11:13 PM
ONGC to Invest ₹1,200 Crore in ONGC Green for PTC Energy Acquisition

ONGC to Invest ₹1,200 Crore in ONGC Green for PTC Energy Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|11:04 PM
NTPC, NGEL Ink MoUs for Renewable Energy Projects in Madhya Pradesh

NTPC, NGEL Ink MoUs for Renewable Energy Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|10:56 PM
Top Stocks for - 27th February 2025

Top Stocks for - 27th February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|09:22 PM
RailTel Wins ₹111.43 Crore Signalling Contract from South Central Railway

RailTel Wins ₹111.43 Crore Signalling Contract from South Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|04:42 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.