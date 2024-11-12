Shree Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,930.92
3,025.72
1,960.21
1,827.16
Depreciation
-1,036.48
-1,139.9
-1,699.42
-899.4
Tax paid
-554.3
-713.79
-390.03
-442.98
Working capital
445.92
-1,463.9
-180.69
204.1
Other operating items
Operating
1,786.06
-291.86
-309.93
688.88
Capital expenditure
2,158.46
1,001.03
3,815.65
1,912.37
Free cash flow
3,944.52
709.16
3,505.72
2,601.25
Equity raised
30,072.16
25,802.4
20,590.28
15,315.29
Investing
495.34
2,135.18
3,481.1
1,391.73
Financing
496.47
-908.21
1,776.93
3,324.81
Dividends paid
0
0
396.89
174.18
Net in cash
35,008.49
27,738.53
29,750.92
22,807.26
