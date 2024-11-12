iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25,908.6
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shree Cement Ltd

Shree Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,930.92

3,025.72

1,960.21

1,827.16

Depreciation

-1,036.48

-1,139.9

-1,699.42

-899.4

Tax paid

-554.3

-713.79

-390.03

-442.98

Working capital

445.92

-1,463.9

-180.69

204.1

Other operating items

Operating

1,786.06

-291.86

-309.93

688.88

Capital expenditure

2,158.46

1,001.03

3,815.65

1,912.37

Free cash flow

3,944.52

709.16

3,505.72

2,601.25

Equity raised

30,072.16

25,802.4

20,590.28

15,315.29

Investing

495.34

2,135.18

3,481.1

1,391.73

Financing

496.47

-908.21

1,776.93

3,324.81

Dividends paid

0

0

396.89

174.18

Net in cash

35,008.49

27,738.53

29,750.92

22,807.26

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

12 Nov 2024|12:01 PM

Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

