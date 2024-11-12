iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Cement Ltd Key Ratios

25,107.4
(-0.82%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:54:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.69

5.37

30.86

14.41

Op profit growth

-9.1

8.52

52.01

-1.6

EBIT growth

-4.52

46.26

13.41

18.2

Net profit growth

2.01

49.38

10.55

3.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.7

30.08

29.21

25.14

EBIT margin

20.7

24

17.29

19.95

Net profit margin

15.53

16.85

11.89

14.07

RoCE

16.61

19.08

15.49

18.41

RoNW

3.54

4

3.46

4.17

RoA

3.11

3.35

2.66

3.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

647.62

634.59

427.95

397.29

Dividend per share

90

60

110

50

Cash EPS

328.72

283.67

-76.94

139.14

Book value per share

4,839.22

4,267.48

3,649.98

2,553.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.04

46.44

41.06

40.72

P/CEPS

72.98

103.9

-228.4

116.29

P/B

4.95

6.9

4.81

6.33

EV/EBIDTA

20.78

23.87

16.34

20.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

6.96

0

32.9

14.83

Tax payout

-19.19

-23.78

-20.17

-24.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.84

23.68

21.83

14.74

Inventory days

51.22

46.15

46.55

53.51

Creditor days

-31.9

-32.5

-32.04

-31.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.38

-12.95

-7.63

-14.5

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.09

0.19

0.36

Net debt / op. profit

0.49

0.37

0.67

1.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.91

-7.88

-7.69

-7.83

Employee costs

-6.08

-6.41

-6.63

-5.98

Other costs

-62.29

-55.61

-56.45

-61.03

