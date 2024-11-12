Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.69
5.37
30.86
14.41
Op profit growth
-9.1
8.52
52.01
-1.6
EBIT growth
-4.52
46.26
13.41
18.2
Net profit growth
2.01
49.38
10.55
3.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.7
30.08
29.21
25.14
EBIT margin
20.7
24
17.29
19.95
Net profit margin
15.53
16.85
11.89
14.07
RoCE
16.61
19.08
15.49
18.41
RoNW
3.54
4
3.46
4.17
RoA
3.11
3.35
2.66
3.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
647.62
634.59
427.95
397.29
Dividend per share
90
60
110
50
Cash EPS
328.72
283.67
-76.94
139.14
Book value per share
4,839.22
4,267.48
3,649.98
2,553.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.04
46.44
41.06
40.72
P/CEPS
72.98
103.9
-228.4
116.29
P/B
4.95
6.9
4.81
6.33
EV/EBIDTA
20.78
23.87
16.34
20.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
6.96
0
32.9
14.83
Tax payout
-19.19
-23.78
-20.17
-24.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.84
23.68
21.83
14.74
Inventory days
51.22
46.15
46.55
53.51
Creditor days
-31.9
-32.5
-32.04
-31.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.38
-12.95
-7.63
-14.5
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.09
0.19
0.36
Net debt / op. profit
0.49
0.37
0.67
1.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.91
-7.88
-7.69
-7.83
Employee costs
-6.08
-6.41
-6.63
-5.98
Other costs
-62.29
-55.61
-56.45
-61.03
Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.