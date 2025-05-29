Shree Cement Gets ₹588 Crore Tax Notice for FY2021–22

Shree Cement Ltd has announced that it received a tax demand of ₹588.65 crore for financial year 21-22. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the income tax demand was made under Section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, based on disallowances of tax claims and other deductions made by the tax authorities during the final assessment.

“The order is full of prima facie errors and we believe the disputed tax is set to decline sharply on completing the rectification,” Shree Cement said. A part of the tax demand will be adjusted against pending refunds, reducing the outflow of cash, the company added.

The company has taken, and is taking, corrective action, and the company is depending on favorable outcomes in previous similar matters for the ultimate resolution of the matter currently under review in this matter and believes the resolution in this matter will not have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Shree Cement added the company continues to be in sound financial position and is not impacted on its operations by the subject matter and there will be no material adverse impact on the company due to the same.

Shree Cement, headquartered in Kolkata, is among India’s top three cement producers with a total installed capacity of 50.9 million tonnes (inclusive of overseas operations). The company, apart from various other businesses in the power segment, runs a 105MW captive power plant consisting of various DG sets and some other gas-based plants on rented or joint venture basis. The addition of these two units has led to further diversification on product mix.

