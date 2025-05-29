iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Shree Cement Gets ₹588 Crore Tax Notice for FY2021–22

29 May 2025 , 01:20 PM

Shree Cement Ltd has announced that it received a tax demand of ₹588.65 crore for financial year 21-22. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the income tax demand was made under Section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, based on disallowances of tax claims and other deductions made by the tax authorities during the final assessment.

“The order is full of prima facie errors and we believe the disputed tax is set to decline sharply on completing the rectification,” Shree Cement said. A part of the tax demand will be adjusted against pending refunds, reducing the outflow of cash, the company added.

The company has taken, and is taking, corrective action, and the company is depending on favorable outcomes in previous similar matters for the ultimate resolution of the matter currently under review in this matter and believes the resolution in this matter will not have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Shree Cement added the company continues to be in sound financial position and is not impacted on its operations by the subject matter and there will be no material adverse impact on the company due to the same.

Shree Cement, headquartered in Kolkata, is among India’s top three cement producers with a total installed capacity of 50.9 million tonnes (inclusive of overseas operations). The company, apart from various other businesses in the power segment, runs a 105MW captive power plant consisting of various DG sets and some other gas-based plants on rented or joint venture basis. The addition of these two units has led to further diversification on product mix.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Cement Sector
  • Shree Cement
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.