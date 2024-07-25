Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|750%
|₹4,460.40%
|23,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23,500
|₹1-99.85%
|250%
|-
|-
|24,000
|₹40.90%
|250%
|75-62.5%
|₹2,436.554.33%
|25,000
|₹0.05-99%
|1,175-17.54%
|750%
|₹2,233.750%
|25,250
|₹133.60%
|00%
|250%
|₹1,950.10%
|25,500
|₹0.5-96.66%
|80033.33%
|00%
|₹1,710.850%
|25,750
|₹0.05-99.76%
|2750%
|300-25%
|₹1,54716.34%
|26,000
|₹0.25-98.84%
|2,650-0.93%
|750%
|₹1,130.550%
|26,250
|₹0.05-99.9%
|40060%
|1,0752.38%
|₹952.65-6.66%
|26,500
|₹1.05-97.33%
|1,6751.51%
|1000%
|₹721.45-26.21%
|26,750
|₹22.7-88.39%
|150-60%
|2,900-20.54%
|₹373.2-42.18%
|27,000
|₹2.55-97.58%
|4,525-32.96%
|7250%
|₹4200%
|27,250
|₹601.7-0.46%
|6250%
|1,200-14.28%
|₹49.9-82.05%
|27,500
|₹140-50.35%
|3,075-3.14%
|1,8750%
|₹35-78.02%
|27,750
|₹320.7-23.96%
|1,0000%
|5,000-15.25%
|₹0.25-99.75%
|28,000
|₹575-9.25%
|2,175-21.62%
|1,950-28.44%
|₹0.05-99.88%
|28,250
|₹739.1-10.52%
|1,3001.96%
|14,225-0.17%
|₹0.2-98.85%
|28,500
|₹1,060-9.55%
|2,2250%
|300-7.69%
|₹5-69.96%
|28,750
|₹830.10%
|2250%
|11,000-16.82%
|₹0.05-99.64%
|29,000
|₹1,624.5525.11%
|1,225-3.92%
|2750%
|₹0.05-99.62%
|29,250
|-
|-
|2,275-34.53%
|₹1-91.48%
|29,500
|₹2,162.8549.02%
|2750%
|1000%
|₹0.05-99.56%
|29,750
|-
|-
|5,850-58.58%
|₹0.15-97.88%
|30,000
|₹2,1250%
|1750%
|500%
|₹40%
|30,250
|-
|-
|250%
|₹640%
|30,500
|-
|-
|3250%
|₹0.05-99.75%
|30,750
|-
|-
|1,600-46.66%
|₹0.05-98.57%
|31,000
|-
|-
|175-63.15%
|₹0.1-99.44%
|31,500
|-
|-
|1,775-54.77%
|₹0.05-96.29%
|32,000
|₹3,710.250%
|00%
Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.