Shree Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.08
36.08
36.08
36.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20,348.41
18,252.36
17,234.79
15,213.99
Net Worth
20,384.49
18,288.44
17,270.87
15,250.07
Minority Interest
Debt
1,752.3
2,811.13
2,209.07
2,155.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
148.45
95.74
53
27.39
Total Liabilities
22,285.24
21,195.31
19,532.94
17,433.44
Fixed Assets
8,931.47
7,652.94
6,294.4
5,162.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
10,675.28
11,650.53
11,545.95
11,050.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
747.66
764.3
722.51
812.89
Networking Capital
1,633.71
1,008.25
851.82
197.67
Inventories
3,146.24
2,422.61
2,161.4
1,477.17
Inventory Days
55.14
42.55
Sundry Debtors
929.77
906.05
595.65
479.42
Debtor Days
15.19
13.81
Other Current Assets
2,840.01
2,398.7
2,030.26
1,873.8
Sundry Creditors
-1,212.2
-1,250.32
-931.65
-848.84
Creditor Days
23.77
24.45
Other Current Liabilities
-4,070.11
-3,468.79
-3,003.84
-2,783.88
Cash
297.12
119.29
118.26
209.76
Total Assets
22,285.24
21,195.31
19,532.94
17,433.44
