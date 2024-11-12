iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

25,287.55
(-1.75%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.08

36.08

36.08

36.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20,348.41

18,252.36

17,234.79

15,213.99

Net Worth

20,384.49

18,288.44

17,270.87

15,250.07

Minority Interest

Debt

1,752.3

2,811.13

2,209.07

2,155.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

148.45

95.74

53

27.39

Total Liabilities

22,285.24

21,195.31

19,532.94

17,433.44

Fixed Assets

8,931.47

7,652.94

6,294.4

5,162.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

10,675.28

11,650.53

11,545.95

11,050.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

747.66

764.3

722.51

812.89

Networking Capital

1,633.71

1,008.25

851.82

197.67

Inventories

3,146.24

2,422.61

2,161.4

1,477.17

Inventory Days

55.14

42.55

Sundry Debtors

929.77

906.05

595.65

479.42

Debtor Days

15.19

13.81

Other Current Assets

2,840.01

2,398.7

2,030.26

1,873.8

Sundry Creditors

-1,212.2

-1,250.32

-931.65

-848.84

Creditor Days

23.77

24.45

Other Current Liabilities

-4,070.11

-3,468.79

-3,003.84

-2,783.88

Cash

297.12

119.29

118.26

209.76

Total Assets

22,285.24

21,195.31

19,532.94

17,433.44

Shree Cement : related Articles

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|12:01 PM

Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Cement Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.