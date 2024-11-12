Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 26 Sep 2024

SHREE CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ending on 30th September 2024. Board Meeting outcome for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 10 Jul 2024

SHREE CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give you notice that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6th August 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As informed by our communication dated 25th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in the Companys securities is closed from 1st July 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after announcement of the financials results i.e. up to 8th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 52 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today (i.e. 6th August, 2024) approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Financial Results approved by the Board alongwith the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors of the Company over the said financial results are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board started at 12:35 P.M. and concluded at 1:15 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 26 Mar 2024

SHREE CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give you notice that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ending on 31st March 2024 and to consider recommending the final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives of Shree Cement Limited the Trading Window will remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 16th May 2024 (both days inclusive). Approval of Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and declaration of final dividend. Approval of Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Newspaper advertisement for publication of Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) This has reference to our intimation dated 14th May, 2024 on Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May, 2024 given pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We hereby inform you that, due to typographical error, the year to date audit period in the Independent Auditors Report for Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results was mentioned as 1st April 2024 to 31st March, 2024 instead of 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. The duly corrected Independent Auditors Report over Standalone and Consolidated financials results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that Compnay has today (i.e. 2nd April, 2024) commissioned its .

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 27 Dec 2023