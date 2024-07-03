Shree Cement Ltd Summary

Shree Cement Ltd. is one of Indias premier cement makers. The companys manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across six states. The company has a consolidated cement production capacity of 46.40 million tonnes per annum(MTPA) and a power generation capacity of 888.6 MW. They have three brands under their portfolio, namely Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong Cement. Their manufacturing units are located at Beawar, Ras, Khushkhera Suratgarh and Jobner (Jaipur) in Rajasthan, Laksar (Roorkee) in Uttarakhand, Aurangabad in Bihar, Panipat in Haryana, Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The company is headquartered in Kolkata, India.Shree Cement Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979. The company is presently promoted by Calcutta-based industrialists Hari M Bangur. The Company is one of the largest cement producers in Rajasthan (Beawar) and is the largest single location manufacturer in Northern India. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook new activities in the field of leasing and hire purchase. The company made a tie up with Christian Pfeiffer & Company, Germany, for installing a horizontal impact crusher to pre-crush clinker before using it in the cement mill for upgrading cement output and save energy. Also, they made a tie up with IKN, Germany, for incorporating their KIDS system in the clinker cooler.In the year 1997, the company commissioned their second plant with the capacity of 1.24 million tonnes, raising total capacity to 2.0 MTPA. In October 1997, the Raj Cement commenced their production. During the year 2001-02 the company exercised to commission a captive 36 MW thermal power project at a cost of Rs.120 crores. In September 2001, they signed an EPC contract with Thermax Ltd and commenced the civil work in October 2001.During the year 2003-04, the company installed a 36 MW captive power plant, which translated into a complete self-dependency and significant savings. During the year 2005-06, the company commissioned a greenfield plant of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at Ras. In August 2005, they commissioned 6 MW captive thermal power plant at their cement manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. During the year 2006-07, the company expanded their production capacity at Bangur city from 1.50 MTPA to 3.00 MTPA by commissioning their unit-IV on March 26, 2007. Also, the company commissioned one unit of captive power plant of 18 MW capacity at Bangur city in order to meet the power requirement of the expanded capacity. In April 2007, they launched their third premium cement brand in the market called Tuff Cemento 3556.During the year 2007-08, the company completed two clun clinkerization units namely, unit V and VI at Bangur city and two grinding units at Khushkhera in Alwar, Rajasthan. Thus, the company attained a total capacity of 6.83 MTPA on ordinary portland cement (OPC) basis. Also, they commissioned the two captive power plants at Bangur City in order to meet the power requirement of these expanded capacities. During the year 2008-09, the company completed their 1 MTPA Clinkerisation Unit (unit-VII) at Bangur city and started their trial production on March 24, 2009. In September 2008, they increased the thermal power generation capacity by commissioning 18 MW turbine generator (TG-VI) at Bangur city. On 8 March 2010, company commissioned 1.8 MTPA Clinker Grinding Unit at Village Udaipur Udasar, Tehsil Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar District, Rajasthan. On 15 March 2010, it commissioned 1.8 MTPA Clinker Grinding Unit at Village Akbarpur-Oud, Tehsil Laksar in Haridwar District, Uttrakhand.On 16 September 2010, Shree Cement announced that the company has lighted up its Clinker Manufacturing Unit (Unit VIII) of 1 Million tonnes Per Annum capacity at Bangur City, Ras in Pali District of Rajasthan on 15 September 2010.On 24 June 2013, Shree Cement announced that the company has lighted up its Clinker Manufacturing Unit having capacity of 6,000 Ton per day (TPD) at Bangur City, Ras in Pali Distt of Rajasthan on 20 June 2013.On 19 May 2014, Shree Cement commissioned one new cement unit of 2 Million Tons Per Annum (MTRA) capacity at Bangur City, Ras, District Pali, Rajasthan on 16 May 2014, which is named as Ras New Cement Unit (RNCU).On 1 July 2014, Shree Cement commissioned a grinding unit of 2 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) capacity at Aurangabad in Bihar on 30 June 2014. On the same day, it has lighted up its Clinker Manufacturing Unit having capacity of 6,000 Ton per day (TPD) at Bangur City, Ras in Pali District of Rajasthan on 30 June 2014.On 2 March 2015, Shree Cement announced the company has commissioned Cement Mill Section of 2.6 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) Capacity at Baloda Bazar near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on 25 February 2015. On 15 April 2015, Shree Cement announced that the company has completed the phase-2 of Ras New Cement Unit at Bangur City Ras, District Pali, Rajasthan and enhanced its cement production capacity by 2 MTPA with effect from 9 April 2015. On 27 April 2015, Shree Cement acquired 1.5 MTPA cement grinding unit of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. situated at Panipat in the State of Haryana on a going concern basis for an aggregate consideration of Rs 358.22 crore. Earlier, on 19 September 2014, it entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Jaiprakash Associates and acquired 1.5 MTPA cement grinding unit of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. situated at Panipat, in Haryana on a going concern basis.On 28 May 2015, Shree Cement commissioned clinker manufacturing unit of 1.5 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) capacity at Baloda Bazar near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on 20 May 2015. On 31 October 2015, Shree Cement announced that Cement Grinding Unit of 2 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) Capacity of the company at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh was commissioned on 30 October 2015.On 19 February 2016, Shree Cement announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder for Limestone deposit at Village Karhi Chandi, District-Baloda Bazar- Bhatapara of Chhattisgarh having estimated reserve of 155 million tons spread over 242 hectares in an e-auction conducted by the state Government of Chhattisgarh on 18 February 2016. The official confirmation from Govt. of Chhattisgarh declaring Shree Cement as the winner of the above deposit is awaited.On 30 March 2016, company commissioned Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Blocks Project having capacity of 3 Lac Cubic Meter Per Annum at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on 29 March 2016.On 22 June 2016, Shree Cement completed the expansion of grinding unit at Aurangabad (Bihar) to 3.6 MTPA on 22 June 2016.On 18 July 2016, company participated in the auction for coal linkages from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.) for cement sector. On 19 Jul 2016, Shree Cement announced that the company has completed the up-gradation of Preheater of Clinker line of Unit-I at Beawar (Rajasthan) on 15 July 2016. Consequently, the Clinker Capacity of Unit-I stands increased from 1.1 MTPA to 1.4 MTPA.On 7 November 2016, Shree Cement announced that it has decided to set up a new cement grinding unit of 3.6 MTPA with an initial plan to set up a blending unit at village Rohi Udaipur Udasar, District Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. The estimated cost of the new project is Rs 300 crore and it will be financed through internal accruals. The project is expected to be completed by the quarter ending June 2018. The company also announced expansion of existing cement grinding capacity at its Aurangabad, Bihar unit from 3.6 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore to be financed through internal accruals. The company also announced its decision to set up a new cement unit of 5.5 MTPA (considering 100% production based on PPC) in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 335 crore to be financed through internal accruals. On 20 January 2017, Shree Cement announced that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has vide its order dated 19 January 2017, has passed an order against 7 cement companies including Shree Cement for alleged contravention of provisions of the Competition Act, 2002 in respect of bids submitted by them in tender floated by Director Supplies & Disposals, Haryana, for supply of cement at different locations within the state and imposed a penalty of Rs 18.44 crore on the company. Shree Cement said that the company has decided to file an appeal against the CCI order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal.The Board of Directors of Shree Cement at its meeting held on 30 January 2017 approved setting up of an integrated cement plant having clinker capacity of 2.8 MTPA and cement capacity of 3 MTPA at village Kodla in Karnataka. The total investment for the new plant is estimated at Rs 1800 crore. On 3 March 2017, Shree Cement announced that it has participated in the auction for coal linkage from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.) for cement sector and won the coal linkage for the companys cement plant at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. On 1 November 2017, Shree Cement announced that it has participated in the auction for coal linkage of Coal India Limited (SECL) for Captive Power Plant sub-sector and won the coal linkages in the State of Chhattisgarh. On 14 December 2017, the Company lighted-up its Clinkerisation Unit (KiIn-2) having capacity of 2.60 MTPA at Baloda Bazar near Raipur in Chhattisgarh.The Board of Directors of Shree Cement at its meeting held on 11 January 2018 acquired majority equity stake (minimum 92.83%) in Union Cement Company (P.S.C.) (UCC), a company based in UAE. It signed the Definitive Agreement in this regard with the sellers. It established in 1972, UCC, one of the leading cement manufacturers in the UAE, which is a listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. On 15 February 2018, Company commissioned new Cement Grinding Unit (namely Bangur Cement Unit) having capacity of 3.60 MTPA at Udaipur in Rajasthan. On 19 February 2018, it commissioned new Cement Grinding Unit having capacity of 2 MTPA at Aurangabad in Bihar.The Company acquired Union Cement Company (UCC), th Ras-Al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates on 11 July 2018, which now holds a majority stake of 97.61%. The acquisition was made through Wholly Owned Step-down Subsidiary Company viz. Shree International Holding Ltd., incorporated in U.A.E.The Company acquired Raipur Handling and Infrastructure Private Limited (RHIPL) for Rs. 59 crore.During FY 2018-19, the Company completed an Integrated Cement Plant having capacity of 3 MTPA at Kodla in Kalaburagi (erstwhile Gulbarga) District of Karnataka. It commissioned balance 6.3 MW (3 Wind Towers) out of 21 MW Wind Power Plant at Village Kustagi, District Koppal in Karnataka.During 2019-20, Company completed Clinker Grinding Unit having capacity of 2.5 MTPA at Seraikela- Kharsawan District in Jharkhand. During 2020-21, Company commissioned commercial operations of Clinker Grinding Unit having capacity of 3 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) at Athagarh Tehsil in Cuttack District of Odisha. In FY 2021-22, Company commissioned commercial operation of Clinker Grinding Unit having capacity of 3 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) at Patas in Pune District of Maharashtra and Clinkerisation Unit (Kiln-3) having capacity of 12,000 Tons Per Day (4 MTPA) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh.During the year 2023, the Company set up an integrated unit in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. It undertook capacity upgradation work of cement grinding unit in Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand to enhance its capacity from 2.50 MTPA to 3.00 MTPA and completed the same in April 2023 through process optimization, de-bottlenecking and productivity enhancement initiatives.