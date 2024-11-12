iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Cement Ltd Dividend

25,509.05
(0.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:39:58 PM

Shree Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202423 Jul 202423 Jul 202455550Final
Board also recommended final dividend @ Rs .55/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended 31 st March, 2024 subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend31 Jan 20248 Feb 20248 Feb 202450500Interim
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today (i.e. 31st January, 2024) approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Board declared Interim dividend of Rs. 50/- per share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24.

Shree Cement shares tumble 4% post-Q2 miss

12 Nov 2024|12:01 PM

Over the next three quarters, the fuel price is anticipated to progressively decline by 12% from Q2FY25 levels.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More

