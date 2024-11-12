|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|55
|550
|Final
|Board also recommended final dividend @ Rs .55/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended 31 st March, 2024 subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|50
|500
|Interim
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today (i.e. 31st January, 2024) approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Board declared Interim dividend of Rs. 50/- per share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24.
