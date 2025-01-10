TO THE MEMBERS OF

SHREE CEMENT LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shree Cement Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013includinga and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

DESCRIPTION OF KEY AUDIT MATTERS:

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from sale of goods: The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts. Our audit procedures included the following: The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. Considered the appropriateness of Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers; Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and related rebates and discounts; Performed sample tests of individual sales transactions and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested that the revenue has been recognized as per the sales agreements; Assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone financial statements

Litigation, Claims and Contingent Liabilities:

The Company is exposed to a variety of different Our audit procedures included the following: laws, regulations and interpretations thereof which encompasses taxation and legal matters. In the normal We understood the processes, evaluated the design course of business, provisions and contingent liabilities and implementation of controls and tested the may arise from legal proceedings, including regulatory operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over and other Governmental proceedings, constructive the recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal obligations as well as investigations by authorities and positions, claims and contingent liabilities. commercial claims.

We held discussions with the person responsible for Based on the nature of regulatory and legal cases legal and compliance to obtain an understanding of management applies significant judgment when the factors considered in classification of the matter as considering whether, and how much, to provide for the ‘probable, ‘possible and remote; potential exposure of each matter. These estimates could We read the correspondence from Court authorities change substantially over time as new facts emerge as and considered legal opinion obtained by the Company each legal case or matters progresses. from external law firms to challenge the basis used for

Given the different views possible, basis the provisions recognised or the disclosures made in the interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of the standalone financial statements. potential exposures, and the judgment necessary to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. For those matters where Company concluded that no provision should be recorded, we also considered the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures made in relation to contingent liabilities.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure ‘B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including any derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. a) The final dividend paid by the

Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend; b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. During the year, with effect from 1st February, 2024, the Company has migrated to a new ERP system which is widely used as accounting software for maintaining books of accounts. Based on our examination, which included test checks, this accounting software has a required feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the period from date of migration to the end of financial year.

In case of earlier accounting software, the audit trail (edit log) as well modified value for all relevant transactions were recorded in the said software except the audit trail (edit log) was not enabled for certain information and it was not enabled at database level. During the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, for the period the audit trail feature was enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: 1.

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based upon the audit procedure performed and according to the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right of use Assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its inventories:

a) The management has physically verified the inventories. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and such discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. The Company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which;

a) the aggregate amount granted during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans granted to subsidiaries is 155.01 crore and 122.25 crore respectively;

b) the investment made and terms and conditions of grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

c) in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amount and receipt of interest has generally been regular as per the stipulation;

d) in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date;

e) no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) the Company has granted a loan to a subsidiary which is repayable on demand. The aggregate amount of the loan granted is 155.01 crore during the year. There are no other loans granted to related parties as defined in sub-section (76) of section 2 of the Act.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year in terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

6. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 specified by the Central Government under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that the prima facie, the prescribed Cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute not yet deposited ( in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (A) Excise and Service Tax Central Excise Act, 1944 Cenvat credit of inputs 0.57 2005-06 to 2007-08 & 2013-14 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise and Service Tax Cenvat credit on capital goods 0.03 2009-10 Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Finance Act, 1994 Credit of Service Tax on input services 6.72 2015-16 to 2017-18 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Delhi Total (A) 7.32 (B) Customs Duty Custom Duty Valuation 0.29 2009-10 2008-09 to Assistant /Deputy Commissioner Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Valuation 15.47 2009-10 and 2012-13 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Custom Duty Valuation 0.04 2017-18 & 2019-20 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise and Service Tax Total (B) 15.80 (C) Sales Tax Rajasthan VAT Act, 2003 VAT Demand on deemed Sale 94.93 2019-20 Appellate Authority, Ajmer Bihar VAT Act, 2005 Input VAT Credit 0.12 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals) Central Division, Patna Uttrakhand VAT Act, 2005 Concessional tax diesel used for raw material transportation 0.44 2017-18 to 2018-19 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals), Haridwar Total (C) 95.49 (D) Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Short Payment of Tax/Excess or wrong availment of Input Tax Credit 5.72 2017-18 to 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) Short Payment of Tax / Non reversal of GST ITC 0.19 2017-18 to 2018-19 Patna High Court Total (D) 5.91 (E) Entry tax UP Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 2000 Interest on Entry tax 2.78 2009-10 Joint Commissioner, Ghaziabad Chhattisgarh Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 1976 Punjab Tax on Entry of Entry Tax 14.79 2014-15 to 2017-18 Chhattisgarh High Court, Bilaspur Goods into Local Area Act, 2000 Input Tax credit 0.57 2010-11 to 2013-14 Tribunal, Chandigarh Total (E) 18.14 (F) Others Rajasthan Finance Act, 2008 Environment & Health Cess on Minerals 91.77 2007-08 to 2016-17 The Supreme Court Rajasthan Land Tax Act, 2006 Land Tax, Rajasthan 0.80 2006-07 to 2009-10 DIG, Stamps & Registration, Ajmer Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 1.04 2013-14 to 2017-18 ESI Court, Jaipur Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 Differential Royalty on Limestone 3.10 1989-90, 1992-93, 1993-94 and 2001-02 Rajasthan High Court MMDR act read with Rajasthan Mineral Concession Rules read with RM (PIMTS) Rules 2007 Storage of Mineral awaiting registration 0.30 2009-10 to 2010-11 Rajasthan Tax Board Rajasthan Stamps Act, 1998 Stamp Duty 0.57 2003-04 to 2004-05 Rajasthan High Court Total (F) 97.58 Grand Total (A+B+C+D+E+F) 240.24

8. Ther e were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. a) Based on the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b) The Company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The term loan has been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have associates or joint ventures. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have associates or joint ventures.

10. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares or fully or partially convertible debentures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him, therefore, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. a) The Company is not engaged in business of Non-Banking Financial Company or Housing Finance Company or Core Investment Company requiring registration under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Date: 14th May, 2024

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards CSR on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Cement Limited ("the Company") ial controls system overas of 31st March, financial 2024 reporting conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.