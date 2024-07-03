iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Share Price

11,025.95
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11,705
  • Day's High11,705
  • 52 Wk High13,238
  • Prev. Close11,607.95
  • Day's Low10,951.95
  • 52 Wk Low 7,659.95
  • Turnover (lac)6,678.19
  • P/E54.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,792.8
  • EPS214.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,22,707.8
  • Div. Yield1.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11,705

Prev. Close

11,607.95

Turnover(Lac.)

6,678.19

Day's High

11,705

Day's Low

10,951.95

52 Week's High

13,238

52 Week's Low

7,659.95

Book Value

1,792.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,22,707.8

P/E

54.14

EPS

214.49

Divi. Yield

1.13

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 65

Record Date: 25 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.46%

Non-Promoter- 17.70%

Institutions: 17.70%

Non-Institutions: 30.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.29

111.29

111.29

111.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,723.67

15,553.98

15,276.57

13,905.48

Net Worth

18,834.96

15,665.27

15,387.86

14,016.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,716.11

-245.22

146.19

-269.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,648.69

464.09

429.69

399.11

393.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,648.69

464.09

429.69

399.11

393.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6,020.07

4,730.27

3,950.49

3,509.55

3,100.12

View Annually Results

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Madhur Bajaj

Vice Chairman

Rajiv Bajaj

Non Executive Director

Manish Kejriwal

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjiv Bajaj

Independent Director

Naushad Forbes

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sriram Subbramaniam

Vice Chairman

Niraj Bajaj

Independent Director

Pradip Panalal Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shekhar Bajaj

Independent Director

Arindam Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Vidya Rajiv Yeravdekar

Independent Director

Abhinav Bindra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) (formerly known as Bajaj Auto Ltd) is an India-based company. The company is acting as a primary investment company and focusing on new business opportunities. BHIL is a part of BSE 100 and Nifty 100 Index of Top 100 companies listed in India. BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 Index of Large Cap Stocks, while BAL is included in Nifty 50 Index. MSL is listed too. As on 31 March 2023, BHIL and its subsidiaries, held strategic stakes of 36.64% in Bajaj Auto Ltd. (BAL), 41.63% in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (BFS), 51% in Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. (MSL) and Other Group Companies such as Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Mukand Ltd. and Hercules Hoists Ltd. BHIL is essentially an investment company. Its focus is on earning income through dividends, interest and profits on investments held. It is largely dependent on the equity and debt markets for its income. As on 31 March 2023, the Company held investments in equity and debt securities and investment in properties to the tune of Rs 10,830 crore at Market Value.Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Bachraj Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd. In the year 1948, the company commenced their sales in India by importing two and three wheelers. In the year 1959, Bajaj Auto obtained license for the manufacturing of two and three wheelers and in the year 1960, they became a public limited company.In the year 1972, Bajaj introduced Chetak the famous scooter brand f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11025.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is ₹122707.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is 54.14 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is ₹7659.95 and ₹13238 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd?

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.33%, 3 Years at 29.46%, 1 Year at 43.25%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at 10.35% and 1 Month at 8.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.46 %
Institutions - 17.70 %
Public - 30.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.