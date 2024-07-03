Summary

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) (formerly known as Bajaj Auto Ltd) is an India-based company. The company is acting as a primary investment company and focusing on new business opportunities. BHIL is a part of BSE 100 and Nifty 100 Index of Top 100 companies listed in India. BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 Index of Large Cap Stocks, while BAL is included in Nifty 50 Index. MSL is listed too. As on 31 March 2023, BHIL and its subsidiaries, held strategic stakes of 36.64% in Bajaj Auto Ltd. (BAL), 41.63% in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (BFS), 51% in Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. (MSL) and Other Group Companies such as Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Mukand Ltd. and Hercules Hoists Ltd. BHIL is essentially an investment company. Its focus is on earning income through dividends, interest and profits on investments held. It is largely dependent on the equity and debt markets for its income. As on 31 March 2023, the Company held investments in equity and debt securities and investment in properties to the tune of Rs 10,830 crore at Market Value.Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Bachraj Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd. In the year 1948, the company commenced their sales in India by importing two and three wheelers. In the year 1959, Bajaj Auto obtained license for the manufacturing of two and three wheelers and in the year 1960, they became a public limited company.In the year 1972, Bajaj introduced Chetak the famous scooter brand f

