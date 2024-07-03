Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11,705
Prev. Close₹11,607.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,678.19
Day's High₹11,705
Day's Low₹10,951.95
52 Week's High₹13,238
52 Week's Low₹7,659.95
Book Value₹1,792.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,22,707.8
P/E54.14
EPS214.49
Divi. Yield1.13
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.29
111.29
111.29
111.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,723.67
15,553.98
15,276.57
13,905.48
Net Worth
18,834.96
15,665.27
15,387.86
14,016.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,716.11
-245.22
146.19
-269.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,648.69
464.09
429.69
399.11
393.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,648.69
464.09
429.69
399.11
393.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6,020.07
4,730.27
3,950.49
3,509.55
3,100.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Madhur Bajaj
Vice Chairman
Rajiv Bajaj
Non Executive Director
Manish Kejriwal
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjiv Bajaj
Independent Director
Naushad Forbes
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sriram Subbramaniam
Vice Chairman
Niraj Bajaj
Independent Director
Pradip Panalal Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shekhar Bajaj
Independent Director
Arindam Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Vidya Rajiv Yeravdekar
Independent Director
Abhinav Bindra
Summary
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) (formerly known as Bajaj Auto Ltd) is an India-based company. The company is acting as a primary investment company and focusing on new business opportunities. BHIL is a part of BSE 100 and Nifty 100 Index of Top 100 companies listed in India. BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 Index of Large Cap Stocks, while BAL is included in Nifty 50 Index. MSL is listed too. As on 31 March 2023, BHIL and its subsidiaries, held strategic stakes of 36.64% in Bajaj Auto Ltd. (BAL), 41.63% in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (BFS), 51% in Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. (MSL) and Other Group Companies such as Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Mukand Ltd. and Hercules Hoists Ltd. BHIL is essentially an investment company. Its focus is on earning income through dividends, interest and profits on investments held. It is largely dependent on the equity and debt markets for its income. As on 31 March 2023, the Company held investments in equity and debt securities and investment in properties to the tune of Rs 10,830 crore at Market Value.Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Bachraj Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd. In the year 1948, the company commenced their sales in India by importing two and three wheelers. In the year 1959, Bajaj Auto obtained license for the manufacturing of two and three wheelers and in the year 1960, they became a public limited company.In the year 1972, Bajaj introduced Chetak the famous scooter brand f
Read More
The Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11025.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is ₹122707.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is 54.14 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is ₹7659.95 and ₹13238 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.33%, 3 Years at 29.46%, 1 Year at 43.25%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at 10.35% and 1 Month at 8.66%.
